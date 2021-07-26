Song Seung Heon and Lee Ha Na starrer ‘Voice 4: Judgment Hour’ releases its final OST

Voice 4: Judgment Hour, hereafter Voice 4, released its final OST Promise You, sung by Kim Jae Hwan at 6 pm KST on July 23 across multiple music platforms.

Prior to this, MusicGround, the OST producer, released the teaser for this song through various music sites and their YouTube channel, drawing great attention; even before its release.

Promise you, the last OST of Voice 4, is a ballad song that melts the feeling of longing into a dreamy atmosphere. A strong chorus is accompanied by a calm intro, raising the mood of the song.

Kim Jae Hwan's track, which sings the promise of protecting someone with everything they have, is the work of CLEF CREW, including composers Kim Seong Hee, Park Soo Yeon, and Choi Ha Na, who have collaborated in many songs like When We First Met by Ha Dong Kyun and Get To You by Car, the Garden.

Kim Jae Hwan has been receiving a lot of love for his different charms in various fields since his solo debut with the album Another in 2019. He released his third mini-album Change in April, followed by the new ballad Burned All Black in May. He is solidifying his position as an unrivaled male solo singer.

tvN's Friday-Saturday drama Voice 4: Judgment Hour is a call center thriller depicting the fierce records of the 112 Reporting Center crews who guard the golden time of crime scenes.

