Song Seung Heon to join Kim Woo Bin and Esom starrer 'Delivery Knight'?

Song Seung Heon may be joining Kim Woo Bin and Esom in the upcoming drama 'Delivery Knight'. On November 5, King Kong by Starship officially announced that he has received a casting offer for ‘Delivery Knight' and is currently reviewing the offer. Song Seung Heon has reportedly been offered the role of villain Ryu Seok.

He is the only son of Chun Myung Group chairman Ryu Hae Jin. His jealousy of his father’s accomplishments has morphed into vicious cruelty. Ryu Seok, who is obsessed with the idea of proving himself, ultimately winds up facing off against 5-8. Based on the webtoon of the same name, 'Delivery Knight' will tell the story of a dystopian future in which pollution has become so severe that the only way to survive is to have everything delivered. Kim Woo Bin is currently in talks to star as the legendary delivery knight 5-8, while Esom is amid discussions to play the ambitious soldier Seol Ah, who is determined to become the Minister of National Defense. 'Delivery Knight' is penned by Lee Woon Kyun and directed by Jo Eui Seok and will air on Netflix.

Song Seung Heon is known for his amazing dramas 'Autumn In My Heart', 'My Princess', 'Black', 'Dinner Mate'. His latest on-screen appearance was in the fourth season of Voice, in 2021. His romantic role in 'Autumn In My Heart' catapulted him to stardom and made him a Hallyu star across Asia.

