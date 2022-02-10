Song Seung Heon joins Kim Woo Bin and Esom in the upcoming futuristic drama ‘Delivery Knight’

Song Seung Heon reunites with Jo Eui Seok, the director of ‘Delivery Knight’, he transforms into Ryu Seok, the villain responsible for the tension in the drama. Ryu Seok is the only heir to the Cheon Myung Group, which rules the world with oxygen as a weapon in a chaotic world where it is impossible to live without an oxygen ventilator.

'Delivery Knight', based on the original webtoon of the same name, gained great popularity at the time of its serialization due to its unique material and direction, and was selected as the winner of the 2018 Asian Film Market 'E-IP Pitching Award' and drew attention.

‘Delivery Knight’ is set in the year 2071, where the world has been decimated by toxic air pollution. Only about 1 percent of the population has survived and a strict social class now exists. People rarely leave their homes and, when they do, they wear gas masks due to the air pollution. Citizens rely heavily on parcel delivery service for their needs. Delivery drivers, known as knights, deliver the packages and also protect them from thieves.

Knight 5-8 (Kim Woo Bin) is a legendary knight. He is also highly skilled in physical combat. He happens to meet boy Sa Wol (Kang Yoo Seok), who is a refugee. Sa Wol dreams of becoming a knight and he admires Knight 5-8. Seol A (Esom) is an officer in the Defense Intelligence Command. She saved Sa Wol’s life and takes care of Sa Wol like he is part of her family. Knight 5-8 helps Sa Wol become a knight.

Song Seung Heon is a South Korean model and actor. He has acted in various television dramas, notably ‘Autumn in My Heart’ (2000), ‘East of Eden’ (2008), ‘My Princess’ (2011), ‘Black’ (2017), ‘Player’ (2018), ‘The Great Show’ (2019), and ‘Dinner Mate’ (2020). His latest on-screen appearance was in the fourth season of ‘Voice’ (2021).

