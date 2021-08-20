The songs you pick will reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

Korean music industry’s brightest shining star BLACKPINK has been synonymous with style, fashion, music and so much more. It was not very long ago when the girls made their debut in 2016, to now in just 5 years manage to represent Korean music on a global platform. The girls made history when they were invited to Coachella in 2018, making them the first Korean female pop band to ever take the coveted stage.

Other than that the girls Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have collaborated with several international musicians, become style icons and trendsetters and even had their own Netflix show. All 4 women have phenomenal talents that complement their team exceptionally well, if you wanna know which of these fierce ladies would be your bestie, take the quiz ahead and find out who your BLACKPINK bestie would be!

