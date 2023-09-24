Soni Razdan extends heartfelt wishes to Alia Bhatt, Shaheen, Pooja Bhatt on Daughter's Day; latter reacts

Veteran actress Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt are one of the beautiful couples of the Bollywood industry. Quite active on social media, Soni never misses a chance to post some really unseen beautiful pictures of the family. She is often seen posting adorable wishes for the family members through cute Instagram posts. On the occasion of daughter’s day, Soni Razdan shared some really beautiful family pictures posting a heartfelt wish on the day.

Soni Razdan drops a super adorable post to wish Happy Daughter's Day

Today, on September 24, Soni Razdan posted a heartfelt daughter’s day wish on her Instagram handle. She posted a multi-picture post consisting of adorable pictures with her daughters. The first picture features Shaheen and Alia Bhatt sharing a warm hug seemingly in a café while the second picture is a cute selfie clicked by the coolest mommy, Soni with her younger daughter, Shaheen. The last picture is an endearing one featuring Soni, Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt.

The post was accompanied with the caption which reads, “Happy Daughters Day … you make life so wonderful cannot imagine it without you all … Happy sons day too while we’re at it because somehow we always miss that one. Blessed to have these wonderful people in my life. Thank you a hundred times for the sheer joy you bring mostly without realising it or probably intending to @shaheenb @aliaabhatt @poojab1972 @rahulbhattuncensored . Have a look:

Soni Razdan’s loveable post attracted a super sweet reaction from her step-daughter, Pooja Bhatt as she wrote, “Ahhhh! So much love & gratitude for having you in our lives Soni! (red heart emojis). Replying to Pooja, the veteran actress wrote, “@poojab1972 Pooja we really need some more photos of us together (laughter emoji) have way too few. The two engaging in a candid conversation, then Pooja replied, “hahaha next time we do an ‘exclusive’ photo shoot sans the family!(heart-eye emoji)”, followed by Soni’s tick mark emoticons reaction.

About Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt got married to Kiran Bhatt in 1970 and later got divorced. He has two kids with his first wife, Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt. The veteran filmmaker then got married to Soni Razdan in the year 1986. The couple has two daughters, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

Soni Razdan’s workfront

Speaking of Soni Razdan’s professional front, the veteran actress is known for her works in movies like Raazi, and Saaransh amongst others. Last seen in 2021 release, Sardar Ka Grandson, she will be next seen in Pippa, headlined by Ishaan Khatter.

