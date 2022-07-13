‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’ 2nd Teaser: BTS’ V, Park Hyung Sik, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik & Peakboy unwind

On July 13, Disney+ Korea released the second teaser for the new series ‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’ featuring the WOOGA squad and we love the camaraderie shared by the group! From eating together, ice skating to swimming, fishing and drinking and talking around the fire- they made us want to take an impromptu vacation!

Previously, they shared the group poster. In this poster, the cool winter sea and the sunset sky with mysterious colors, in front of them, Park Seo Joon, Peakboy, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, and BTS’ V, with their smiles in perfect harmony, catch the eye. Known as the best friends of the entertainment industry, they create a more comfortable atmosphere to be together and make people curious about their close friendship and candid stories that will be shown in 'IN THE SOOP: Friendcation'.

The five friends, who came together in everyday life after getting away from the splendid stage and in front of the camera, enjoy a friendship trip together like any other friends, and are expected to deliver special moments of everyday life that are more precious because they are ordinary.

‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’ is a spin-off of ‘IN THE SOOP, featuring artists who pause their breathy lives on a splendid stage and enjoy leisure and healing in the forest. It contains the travelogs together. Attention is focused on what kind of colorful charms they will show through their travel stories, in which their candid yet trivial daily life and chemistry, which are disarmed as their true selves when they are together, are revealed for the first time.

Meanwhile, 'IN THE SOOP: Friendcation' will be offered as an exclusive streaming service on Disney+ at 11 PM KST (7:30 PM IST) every Friday from July 22.

