IN THE SOOP: Friendcation: BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik & Peakboy star in 2nd poster

HYBE has shared the second official poster of its upcoming show ‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’ that stars the elite bunch of artists, widely known by their group name ‘Wooga Squad’. An interesting collection of musical artists and actors, this is a prized set of people that we are glad to have on our screens.

Consisting of BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik and Peakboy, the fans go bonkers every time they spot any two of them together and now that all five of them have decided to bring their precious friendship to the world in a set of multiple episodes, we are more glad than ever about the release of ‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’.

As can be seen in the poster, the five of them pose opposite to a picturesque setting of a beach with a colorful sky in the background. Waves crashing against the shore, the members of the group can be seen huddled together in warm clothing, smiling peacefully at the camera. It’s a photo we never thought would become a reality but are so happy to have witnessed. Check out the poster below.

The first teaser showed the five of them heading to the beach, all excited about their trip and getting to create something together. ‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’ premieres on July 22 at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST) on JTBC and at 11 pm KST (7:30 pm IST) on Disney+ Hotstar (in India and a select few countries).

Are you looking forward to a weekly catch up with BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik and Peakboy, starting this July?

