IN THE SOOP: Friendcation drops sweet photos of BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik & Peakboy

Starring BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik & Peakboy, ‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’ is scheduled to air its first episode soon. Ahead of the show’s premiere, we have been treated to two official posters, three teasers, and now, a new set of photos! In the newly released official photos, glimpses of the five stars throughout their trip can be seen, from when they met to discuss the trip, to taking selfies together, taking walks on the beach, going ice skating and more.

Check out the sweet new photos, below:

A spin-off of HYBE’s ‘In The SOOP’ (which has previously seen two seasons starring BTS, and one season starring SEVENTEEN), ‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’ will follow BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik & Peakboy on their 3 nights and 4 days long trip, which began on a simple suggestion of one of the friends, V.

Through previously released teasers, we saw snippets of the five friends’ winter trip, which saw them have fun on the beach, go ice skating together, and even sit around a campfire and get honest with each other. The teasers also showcase the friends laughing together and enjoying the quiet moments that they get to spend in each other’s company.

Made possible by V’s suggestion, this upcoming series will offer a new look into the bond of the five friends, in a way that has never been seen before. With all five being big names in the industry, fans are looking forward to their interaction.

‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’, starring BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik & Peakboy will premiere its first episode on July 22. The show will air on JTBC every Friday at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST) and on Disney+ at 11 pm KST (7:30 pm IST). In India, the series will be available to stream through Disney+ Hotstar.

