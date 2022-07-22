IN THE SOOP: Friendcation Ep 1 Review: BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik & Peakboy set out

What happens when you bring BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik & Peakboy together? You get the Wooga Squad. And what happens when you send them all on a vacation? You get ‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’. Three nights and four days, in the form of a friendship trip, has been planned for the group of stars.

V’s idea:

The first episode highlighted that the entire show was the brainchild of BTS member V who has previously gone on a similar vacation with his group members a couple of times, making ‘IN THE SOOP’, a very much looked forward to event annually. Now, as the Wooga Squad heads out, it becomes very apparent just how close the five of them are.

Belated attendance:

As matching schedules is a tough job for the five active artists, Choi Woo Shik and Park Hyung Sik agree to join as per their own timelines. BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon and Peakboy set out for a cozy stay in the Gangwon-do area.

The family tree:

Park Seo Joon is named as the Dad of the group, who the others depend on mentally.

Peakboy is regarded as the maknae (youngest) daughter who’s always in high spirits.

Choi Woo Shik is the trustworthy eldest son, doing well to lead the younger ones.

Park Hyung Sik is called the kind Mom, the gentle parent among the five.

BTS’ V is their adorable youngest sibling who puts his mischievous foot forward.

The names:

Interestingly, the cast refers to each other with their real names instead of stage names. Park Seo Joon is usually called Yong Kyu hyung as per his birth name Park Yong Kyu. Similarly BTS’V is Taehyung-i from Kim Taehyung and Peakboy is Sunghwan hyung from Kwon Sunghwan.



Uniform:

Deciding on a common factor, adorably so, the five choose to have the same outfit indoors, making the trip all the more personal to them. Moreover, the grey co-ord sets get a makeover as V, Park Seo Joon and Peakboy each decide on a nickname (World Star, Clown and Giant) to paint on the outfits.

The jobs:

Park Seo Joon takes over being the chef while the other two play. Soon after dinner, V takes over doing the dishes and Peakboy cleans the kitchen, making for a perfect trio.



The first episode of 'IN THE SOOP: Friendcation' ends with Choi Woo Shik’s car pulling into the driveway and the others welcome him. The preview for the next episode promises a keen look into the top stars’ vacation as all five are finally together.

