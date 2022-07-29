IN THE SOOP: Friendcation Ep 2 Review: Park Hyung Sik & Choi Woo Shik join BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon & Peakboy

‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’ is back with another episode and it’s just as chaotic but also healing as you’d expect. The five stars- BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, and Peakboy joined for a relaxing time at a vacation house in Gucheon. With the entry of Choi Woo Shik who finished off his work and Park Hyung Sik who joined the last, the Wooga squad was finally complete.

Here are the highlights from the second episode of ‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’:

Tradition:

A confused Choi Woo Shik is treated to a tour of the place by BTS’ V who adorably pushes him to wear their uniform, and the actor complies. He is soon nicknamed ‘rom-com king’ of the party as they take to writing it on his attire.

Steamed buns:

The two new participants of the trip take a leisurely walk between the many crannies of the house when they land upon some hot steamed buns. The station becomes a popular item during their stay as purple-colored buns find their way to the five.

The same bed:

As soon as Park Hyung Sik meets the rest, while Pinkboy (their nickname for Peakboy) is sleeping, they engulf each other in hugs and vow to fit on the same bed, unsuccessfully.

Fishing:

Sea sickness medicine on them, the quintet heads out and catches a mound of fishes in easy tries only to bring them back for a hearty meal.

The rings:

A casual talk between them reveals the presence of a ring on all of their fingers which seems to have stemmed from a past memory. Oh, how adorable that the Wooga Squad has friendship rings.

Aurora lights and firecrackers:

While catching a late night meal, they sit around a fire to talk about the story of how gaming brought them together. Now that all of them are back on a trip, they can reminisce about the past. They play with firecrackers and giggle away the night, praising, teasing and dreaming.

