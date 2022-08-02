IN THE SOOP: Friendcation Ep 3 Preview: BTS’ V, Park Hyung Sik, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Peakboy’s wishes

‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’ is well on its way in the third week and things are beginning to get deep for the Wooga Squad. Fans of BTS’ V, Park Hyung Sik, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and Peakboy are about to get a look at some of their favourite star’s wish list. In a newly released preview of the third episode of ‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’, the five friends can be seen in yet another drive through the town.

BTS member V can be seen posing a question to the rest of them, asking them about their bucket list. To this, Peakboy relays his views on everyone having one, while Park Hyung Sik mentions skydiving to be one of the things he would like to do before he dies. His list of adventures continues with a plan to ride a helicopter to a mountain peak and ski down.

V and Park Seo Joon bond over their wish to live in the countryside, in the arms of nature. Peakboy has a humble but honest wish of shooting a family portrait in 2022. Choi Woo Shik’s plans go farther than the regular when he mentions wanting to take up directing or producing content.

Their talk springs up a conversation about the five getting together the next time to shoot a backpacking trip by themselves with their own equipment. The Wooga Squad also wills to create their own music for the said self-shot content and use it as the theme track for their trip. Check out the preview video below.

‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’ will air its third episode on August 5.



