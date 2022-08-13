IN THE SOOP: Friendcation Ep 4 Review: BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, Peakboy bid adieu

‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’ has come to an end! But not without giving us the fourth and last episode that we will surely remember for a long time. Here are some highlights from this week’s episode.

Black Swans:

Park Seo Joon, Peakboy, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, and BTS’ V head to a massive ice rink to try some skating. Initially sure of his skills, youngest member Kim Taehyung (V) finds himself struggling on the field. The five then take to performing as black swans with their individual songs and play a game of tag.

The editing:

The boys think about their vacation to Jeju island when Park Hyungsik was in the military and could not join them. They reminisce about a time when they edited him in just so he could feel included and be a part of their celebrations.

Yacht:

Wooga Squad laugh about a memory when member V decided to surprise them with a reservation for a fancy yacht but forgot to bring his wallet so Park Seo Joon had to pay for the booking.

Polaroid:

They talk about storing their time spent together and come up with the plan of creating a song named ‘Polaroid’. Soon, the program’s theme track is in place and the musicians begin working on it.

Cameos:

While sitting around during late hours of the night, the five speak about the past cameos they have made in each other’s projects, including ‘Fight For My Way’, ‘Parasite’, ‘GYOPO HAIRSTYLE’, ‘A Midsummer Night's Dream’ as well working together on songs ‘Sweet Night’, ‘Snow Flower’ and ‘Christmas Tree’.

BTS:

After a failed attempt at making sujebi, BTS member V is consoled by Park Seo Joon as he writes a lovely ‘BTS’ on his corndog that the former remembers to take a photo of. We wonder if he has sent that to the other members of the group.

Good Mistake:

They bid farewell to the first edition of ‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’, hoping one day that they have the opportunity to create a season 2. BTS’ V’s idea of doing the trip is called a ‘good mistake’ by the rest of them as they speak about cherishing their many memories.

