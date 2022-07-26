IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’s episode 2 preview teases ‘Our Beloved Summer’ crossover? Find out

On July 26, a preview clip was released for ‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’, ahead of its second episode. The short video shares a glimpse into what’s to come in the next episode of the series, slated to air on July 29.

The clip starts with Peakboy pouring coffee for the five friends and asking them to take a glass each. Sitting around the dining table in matching pyjamas, BTS’ V, Park Hyung Sik and Park Seo Joon relax and enjoy the calming vibes. What follows is an animated conversation as the friends discover something that all five of them have in common.

Choi Woo Shik joins the friends, having previously not been in the room. However, when he asks “Can you show me the playroom?”, it offers the perfect opportunity for his friends to tease him! Park Seo Joon replies to his question, saying, “We’re gonna go there anyway to watch ‘Our Beloved Summer’”, with the subtitles providing context with the words “Will be watching the show live together”. Hearing this, the male lead of ‘Our Beloved Summer’ Choi Woo Shik, turns visibly shy, prompting Park Seo Joon to fight back a smile.

Going by the exchange, it appears as though ‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’ was filmed during the time when ‘Our Beloved Summer’ was airing on television! Starring Choi Woo Shik, Kim Da Mi, Kim Sung Cheol and Roh Jeong Eui, ‘Our Beloved Summer’ is a coming-of-age series which aired from December 2021 to January 2022. Further, BTS’ V also released his hauntingly beautiful original soundtrack for the series, ‘Christmas Tree’, in December last year.

With this mention of ‘Our Beloved Summer’ in the preview clip, here’s to hoping that we get to see the five friends reacting to the much-loved show in the next episode of ‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’!

Watch the full preview, below:

