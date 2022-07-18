IN THE SOOP: Friendcation Teaser 3: BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik & Peakboy get honest

The Wooga Squad is ready for a vacation.

by Ayushi Agrawal   |  Updated on Jul 18, 2022 07:22 PM IST  |  7.8K
IN THE SOOP: Friendcation
'IN THE SOOP: Friendcation' poster : courtesy of HYBE
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

A winter trip with the top stars of the Korean entertainment industry? Sounds like a plan. Fans of BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, and Peakboy are about to get the gift of a lifetime as they embark on a never-seen-before look into their friendship. Hopping on a vacation that is the brainchild of the mighty Kim Taehyung aka BTS’ V, his four friends get together for this edition of the reality program.

IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’ has unveiled its third teaser which shows BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, and Peakboy, who are also known by their group name- Wooga Squad, gathering for a winter vacation. On V's suggestion, they go on a 4-day trip that is filled with all their favourites, including fishing, campfire, ice skating, and having fun by the pool, this bunch of talented individuals have a blast as revealed in the 3rd teaser.

But as the night wears on, they get honest by the fire. Secrets and inner feelings, in the form of built-up confessions, slip from their lips and they cheer for their true friendship. Notably, V reveals about having his walls down when he’s around them.

Check out the 3rd official teaser below.

A healing time full of cherishable memories, ‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’ premieres on July 22 at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST) on JTBC and at 11 pm KST (7:30 pm IST) on Disney+ Hotstar (in India and a select few countries).

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: ‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’ 2nd Teaser: BTS’ V, Park Hyung Sik, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik & Peakboy unwind

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!