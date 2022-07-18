IN THE SOOP: Friendcation Teaser 3: BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik & Peakboy get honest

A winter trip with the top stars of the Korean entertainment industry? Sounds like a plan. Fans of BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, and Peakboy are about to get the gift of a lifetime as they embark on a never-seen-before look into their friendship. Hopping on a vacation that is the brainchild of the mighty Kim Taehyung aka BTS’ V, his four friends get together for this edition of the reality program.

‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’ has unveiled its third teaser which shows BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, and Peakboy, who are also known by their group name- Wooga Squad, gathering for a winter vacation. On V's suggestion, they go on a 4-day trip that is filled with all their favourites, including fishing, campfire, ice skating, and having fun by the pool, this bunch of talented individuals have a blast as revealed in the 3rd teaser.

But as the night wears on, they get honest by the fire. Secrets and inner feelings, in the form of built-up confessions, slip from their lips and they cheer for their true friendship. Notably, V reveals about having his walls down when he’s around them.

Check out the 3rd official teaser below.

A healing time full of cherishable memories, ‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’ premieres on July 22 at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST) on JTBC and at 11 pm KST (7:30 pm IST) on Disney+ Hotstar (in India and a select few countries).

