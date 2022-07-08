IN THE SOOP: Friendcation Teaser; BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik & Peakboy have fun

On July 8, HYBE released the first teaser for the upcoming series ‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’, starring BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik and Peakboy. Together known as the Wooga Squad, the five close friends can be seen heading to a scenic blue beach, with Park Hyung Sik exclaiming in glee, “Wow, it’s the sea”. This is followed by a voiceover of the friends laughing together as they say, “People are going to be fooled” followed by “These guys...They look like they must have so much fun.

These five guys got together and made something amazing.” This ends with them teasingly saying, “Gotcha!” The short clip ends with a close-up shot of the five friends, as they stand close together with big grins clearly visible on their faces despite their masks.

Watch the first teaser for ‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’, below:

Previously, HYBE also released the first poster for the upcoming show on July 6. The cosy poster also revealed that the first episode premieres on July 22! The show will be airing on JTBC every Friday at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST) and on Disney+ at 11 pm KST (7:30 pm IST). Further, it has been confirmed that the series will be available to watch in India on Disney+ Hotstar.

The upcoming series is a spin-off of HYBE’s ‘In The SOOP’, which has previously seen two seasons starring BTS, and one season starring SEVENTEEN. The upcoming season will follow these five best friends of the entertainment industry, who set out on a trip spanning 3 nights and 4 days, following a friend’s surprise suggestion.

