Sooyoung stars in new MBC drama poster; Shin Ye Eun and Lomon feature in ‘Revenge Of Others’ poster
MBC and Disney+ released posters for their upcoming dramas- Please Send Me a Fan Letter and Revenge of Others respectively.
Please Send Me a Fan Letter Poster:
MBC's new drama 'Please Send Me a Fan Letter', which is scheduled to be broadcasted for the first time on Saturday, November 26, released a poster with a fresh romantic sensibility of Choi Sooyoung and Yoon Park, raising expectations. The second teaser poster captures the fresh and exciting emotions of Choi Sooyoung and Yoon Park. Among them, what catches the most attention is the appearance of two people in school uniforms. Two people sitting side by side on a window sill in the warm sunlight in the school art warehouse.
As if they were hiding in an art warehouse to avoid someone, the figures holding their breath behind the painting seem to feel each other's trembling to the viewer as much as the distance between them. The green plants outside the window reflected behind the two of them double the sensibility of the fresh flutter of the two of them, and not only approach mysteriously, but also amplify the curiosity about what happened and the two became super close.
The drama:
The drama is a romantic comedy about an actress who faces the biggest crisis in her life and a man who has to protect her daughter's fan spirit by replying to a fake fan letter. Sooyoung takes on the role of Han Kang Hee, the top star in the drama, and Yoon Park plays the role of Bang Jeong Seok, a father who can do anything for his sick daughter.
Disney+ released the main poster on October 26th. In the poster, Ok Chanmi (Shin Ye Eun) and Ji Soo Heon (Lomon) stare at the front from the roof of the school. Shin Ye Eun takes on the role of Ok Chanmi, a former shooter. She is a person who transfers to her brother's school 'Yongtan High School' as a special student with doubts about the death of her older brother 'Park Won Seok (Kang Yul)', and gets entangled with Ji Soo Heon after the transfer. Lomon takes on the role of 'Ji Soo Heon', who takes revenge on the marginalized students. He is a person who takes revenge for money and justice, and he is a perfect man who does not fall for anything.