Sorry Bhaisaab Review: Sharib Hashmi and Gauahar Khan's short film is an enjoyable slice of life commentary

Sorry Bhaisaab

Cast: Sharib Hashmi, Gauahar Khan

Directors: Suman Adhikary and Sumit Ghildayal

Streaming On: Amazon Mini TV

Stars: 3.5/5

It feels strange even as I write this, but here I go: slice-of-life films are a breath of fresh air. Hindi cinema is currently on the bandwagon of making biopics, larger-than-life fantasy and period dramas, horror-comedies, high octane actioners, and not to forget, films with valid social messaging. Amid this, Sorry Bhaisaab starring Gauahar Khan and Sharib Hashmi emerges like a much-needed break, whose only motive seems to offer relatability and light-hearted fun.

Mr and Mrs Gupta are your everyday couple with aspirations that will hit home for the masses. Their lives are as mundane as it can be, complete with the limited bliss offered by morning walks, kitty parties, the joy of flaunting in front of neighbours, and even, going to watch ‘Bhai’s’ movie in the theatre. In 20-something minutes, writer-directors Suman Adhikary and Sumit Ghildayal gleefully poke fun at middle-class aspirations, and take liberties to showcase absurdities that find space in our lives. The side commentary on woman drivers and Kamla aka Kimmi’s (Gauahar) defense to it is an interesting addition, but that’s all that it is.

Gauahar and Sharib are pleasant to watch, with both actors complementing each other with their striking personalities. Especially Sharib Hashmi, who has been convincing in all his recent appearances on OTT.

In the end, viewers will most likely have to deduce what exactly was ‘God’s signal’ all this while. Furthermore, is God even paying attention to Mr and Mrs Gupta’s ordinary life? I will leave it to you to decide.

You can watch Sorry Bhaisaab on Amazon Mini TV from today, December 16th.

Also Read|Sharib Hashmi speaks on his journey for ‘The Family Man 2’: My hopes soared after reading the script