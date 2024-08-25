'Sorry for damaging memories': BTS' SUGA shares handwritten letter after police questioning for DUI incident; read here

On August 25, BTS' SUGA took to Weverse and wrote a second letter apologizing for his drunk driving electric scooter incident. The rapper and producer wrote:

'I would like to apologize again with shame.

I deeply apologize for disappointing and hurting my fans and everyone who loves me with my behavior.

I have made a big mistake forgetting my responsibilities to repay with my actions to be worthy of the love I have received.

On the night of August 6, I made the mistake of driving on the pavement on an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol.

Also, I am sorry for the confusion caused by my previous apology which I had hastily posted on August 7. I should have been more thoughtful and careful.

It is my fault for giving everyone who loves me a hard time.

I will try my best to not do any wrongs again and live with repentance.

Due to this incident, I have greatly damaged the precious memories I made with the BTS members and put a burden on the band's name.

I am sorry and it is painful because it is causing damage to the members.

I apologize to the members who have always trusted me and are having a hard time.

The fans must have also felt disappointed in me. I am very aware of it.

I feel sorry for the fans who have always shown me immense love.

I know it is difficult to heal the wounds and disappointment the fans feel with words so I deeply regret and reflect wit a heavy heart every day.

Once again I sincerely apologize to fans who were hurt by me.

Finally, I sincerely apologize for cause a social stir and disappointing many people. '