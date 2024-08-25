'Sorry for damaging memories': BTS' SUGA shares handwritten letter after police questioning for DUI incident; read here
BTS' SUGA wrote another apology letter for his drunk driving electric scooter case. The rapper also apologized for putting burden on BTS' name.
On August 25, BTS' SUGA took to Weverse and wrote a second letter apologizing for his drunk driving electric scooter incident. The rapper and producer wrote:
'I would like to apologize again with shame.
I deeply apologize for disappointing and hurting my fans and everyone who loves me with my behavior.
I have made a big mistake forgetting my responsibilities to repay with my actions to be worthy of the love I have received.
On the night of August 6, I made the mistake of driving on the pavement on an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol.
Also, I am sorry for the confusion caused by my previous apology which I had hastily posted on August 7. I should have been more thoughtful and careful.
It is my fault for giving everyone who loves me a hard time.
I will try my best to not do any wrongs again and live with repentance.
Due to this incident, I have greatly damaged the precious memories I made with the BTS members and put a burden on the band's name.
I am sorry and it is painful because it is causing damage to the members.
I apologize to the members who have always trusted me and are having a hard time.
The fans must have also felt disappointed in me. I am very aware of it.
I feel sorry for the fans who have always shown me immense love.
I know it is difficult to heal the wounds and disappointment the fans feel with words so I deeply regret and reflect wit a heavy heart every day.
Once again I sincerely apologize to fans who were hurt by me.
Finally, I sincerely apologize for cause a social stir and disappointing many people. '