'SOS': Park Eun Bin and Chae Jong Hyeop's Castaway Diva scheduled to air in THIS month

Castaway Diva starring Park Eun Bin, Chae Jong Hyeop and more has released the poster for the drama. On September 14, the drama revealed the month of its release through a poster hinting more about the main character's background story, without revealing much. Find out when the drama is set to release.

Park Eun Bin and Chae Jong Hyeop's Castaway Diva set to air in October

The Extraordinary Attorney Woo fame Park Eun Bin will be making her much-awaited drama comeback in Castaway Diva. Many other talented people will share the screen with her like Chae Jong Hyeop, Kim Hyo Jin, Cha Hak Yeon, and Kim Joo Hun. The first poster has been released unveiling the premiere month of the drama which is set to be in October. The poster illustrates the signal "SOS", seemingly written by Park Eun Bin's character who was left alone on a stranded island.

About Castaway Diva

Castaway Diva is a slice-of-life drama with an exciting plot line where things are expected to make viewers emotional. Park Eun Bin portrays the main character Seo Mok Ha who was stuck on an island for a long time. This young lady develops an ambition to become a singing diva after being rescued from the barren island after 15 years. On the other hand, Chae Jong Hyeop plays the role of Kang Bo Geol who is broadcasting PD and does a variety show based on music. Oh Choong Hwan and Park Hye Ryun, the director-writer team behind hit K-dramas including While You Were Sleeping and Start-Up, are back with Castaway Diva.

Other characters of Castaway Diva

Kim Hyo Jin will play Yoon Ran Joo, a former star who is no longer as famous as she used to be. However, when she meets her huge fan Seo Mok Ha, this becomes the reason for a huge change in her life. Cha Hak Yeok, also known as VIXX's N, will play Kang Woo Hak, Kang Bo Geol's older brother. Kang Woo Hak works as a reporter for the YGN News Agency. Kim Joo Hun has been cast in the role of Lee Seo Joon who is the CEO of the entertainment company that employs Yoon Ran Joo. Lee Seo Joon is a driven man with a distinguished personality.

