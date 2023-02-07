Soulmate: Kim Da Mi, Byeon Woo Seok and Jeon So Nee are carefree teenagers in new posters and teasers

The movie 'Soulmate' starring Kim Da Mi and Jeon So Nee has been confirmed to be released on March 15th. 'Soulmate' depicts the story of two friends, Mi So (Kim Da Mi), Ha Eun (Jeon So Nee) and Jin Woo (Byeon Woo Seok), who recognized each other from the first meeting, sharing everything from joy, sadness, excitement, and longing. Soulmate:

The 'Soulmate' teaser poster catches the eye with the fresh appearance of the three actors. Along with the copy of 'Do you think of me sometimes?' Mi So, Ha Eun and Jin Woo, who seem to be thinking of someone precious, arouse interest in the work by capturing excitement and nostalgia. It will make some people think of their soulmate, while others will want to find a soul mate they want to be with in the future, forming a special bond of sympathy.