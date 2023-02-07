Soulmate: Kim Da Mi, Byeon Woo Seok and Jeon So Nee are carefree teenagers in new posters and teasers
MOVIE&NEW released posters and teaser for the upcoming Korean remake of the Chinese movie Soulmate.
The movie 'Soulmate' starring Kim Da Mi and Jeon So Nee has been confirmed to be released on March 15th. 'Soulmate' depicts the story of two friends, Mi So (Kim Da Mi), Ha Eun (Jeon So Nee) and Jin Woo (Byeon Woo Seok), who recognized each other from the first meeting, sharing everything from joy, sadness, excitement, and longing.
Soulmate:
The 'Soulmate' teaser poster catches the eye with the fresh appearance of the three actors. Along with the copy of 'Do you think of me sometimes?' Mi So, Ha Eun and Jin Woo, who seem to be thinking of someone precious, arouse interest in the work by capturing excitement and nostalgia. It will make some people think of their soulmate, while others will want to find a soul mate they want to be with in the future, forming a special bond of sympathy.
Teaser trailer:
The teaser trailer makes people smile by portraying the shining Mi So and the time of Ha Eun and Jin Woo. The scenes of them sharing all their memories, such as riding a motorcycle, playing junk food, and eating cup noodles on the beach in Jeju, radiate cute and bright energy, while summoning memories from the viewers. In addition, elements that allow you to properly feel the Y2K sensibility, from the arcade pump to mp3 and other paraphernalia of the 2000s, add interest. Here, the copy of 'We shine the most at 17 years old, and I miss you at 27 years old' makes us curious about the stories of those who have not yet been revealed. 'Soulmate' is a remake of the 2017 Chinese film 'Hello, My Soulmate'. As it is a work that has been greatly loved in Korea, attention is focused on the emotions that Kim Da Mi and Jeon So Nee will portray.
Stills:
The released stills show the soul mates 'Mi So', 'Ha Eun', and 'Jin Woo' (Byeon Woo Seok), who have been together in every moment. Standing side by side and feeling the cool breeze of Jeju with their whole bodies, the lovely chemistry of high school students 'Mi So' and 'Ha Eun' stands out, while the different charms that can be seen from the style of wearing school uniforms add a subtle point and arouse interest.
