Soulmates or just friends: What kind of relationship would you have with ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo

You've got questions and we've got answers. Take this fun quiz and find out what kind of relationship you would have with ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo.

Happy Birthday, Cha Eun Woo! The gorgeous and charming idol turns 24 years old today (25 in Korean age). Did you know Cha Eun Woo's real name is Lee Dong Min! Yes, the actor changed his name to Cha Eun Woo, on stage, however, in real life, he still uses his birth name. In 2015, he played a character by the name of Cha Eun Woo in a web series called To Be Continued, for which he garnered a lot of recognition. He later debuted as an idol in 2016 and adapted the name of his character. Perhaps, he liked the name a lot!

Cha Eun Woo is one-sixth of the talented boy group ASTRO. Eun Woo is the lead vocalist and visual of the group. ASTRO debuted in 2016 with the lead single Hide & Seek from their debut EP Spring Up, and were subsequently named by Billboard as one of the best new K-pop groups of 2016! But before his musical career, Eun Woo had already embarked upon his acting career! He made his debut as an actor with a minor role in the film My Brilliant Life. Since then he has starred in various dramas like Hit The Top, My ID is Gangnam Beauty, Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung and more recently, True Beauty!

Cha Eun Woo has donned many hats in his brief career so far, idol, singer, host, actor and an enchanting visual! Currently, he is sweeping fans' off their feet with his ashen-grey hair, his first time dyeing his hair! Netizens can't stop raving about his unreal visuals! Now imagine, if, in an alternate universe, you were to know Cha Eun Woo personally! Have you wondered what kind of relationship you would share with him, would you be bickering BFFs or cute roomies, just good friends or eternal soulmates! Don't worry, we have you covered. We have devised the perfect quiz for you. Answer a few questions and know what kind of relationship you would share with Eun Woo? Sounds easy? Then, what are you waiting for?

Soulmates or just friends: What kind of relationship would you have with ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo? Take QUIZ

ALSO READ: ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo STUNS Arohas with his new ashen grey hair; Fans excited for ASTRO's comeback

What did you get? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :Cha Eun Woo Instagram

Share your comment ×