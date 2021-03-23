Soulmates or just friends: What kind of relationship would you have with BTS' J-Hope? Take QUIZ
One of the most incredible dancers in the industry, BTS' J-Hope is a force to be reckoned with. There's no genre or style that he hasn't mastered and this dancing machine always has something up his sleeve. On the other hand, he's also one of the most distinct rappers in the K-Pop industry with an original style unlike any other. One simply cannot overlook his powerful vocals either. BTS' J-Hope is truly an all-rounder. Have you ever wondered what it would be like if in an alternate universe, suddenly you knew J-Hope personally? What kind of relationship would you two have?
Would you be J-Hope’s best friend forever or a lover? Maybe you two would be just friends or perhaps would be closer than that, just like siblings? You two might even end up as roommates or maybe you go to the same college? Maybe something happens between you two and maybe not! Anything is possible, especially if you wish upon the Magic Shop! If you’re just as curious as we are, take Pinkvilla’s fun QUIZ to find out exactly what kind of relationship you would have with BTS’ J-Hope!
ALSO READ: Cha Eun Woo, Jeon Jungkook or Taemin: Which male Kpop idol would you get into a dating scandal with? Take QUIZ
Are you happy with what you got? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Soulmates!!!
Anonymous 3 hours ago
SOUL MATES my dream comes true at least in this....;)
Anonymous 4 hours ago
God brother
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Soulmates !!!!
Anonymous 4 hours ago
j hope my soulmate
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Jin world wide handsome is my soul
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Jin world wide handsome is my bff
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Soul mates.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Roommates!
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Hobi and me are soulmates❤️❤️❤️
Anonymous 5 hours ago
S O U L M A T E S!!!!!
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Soulmates
Anonymous 5 hours ago
I really love J Hope whole heartedly.....
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Ich und J-Hpoe sind Seelenverwandte. Ich würde ihn gerne als bester Freund haben.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
I litrally get that me and all BTS members are soul mates!!!
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Soulmate
Anonymous 6 hours ago
My best oppa
Anonymous 6 hours ago
I and jhope gonna be a troublesome besties hehe
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Soulmates
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Soulmates
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Soul mates
Anonymous 7 hours ago
I got Joon, JK & hobi as soulmates in these quizes
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Soulmates again lol, Joon & Jk were my soulmates too!
Anonymous 7 hours ago
I’m suga’s lover, but J-hope secretly likes me
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Almas gemeas
Anonymous 7 hours ago
You and J-Hope would be the troublesome BFF pair that everyone thinks are dating.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
That's why I blocked news from pink villa. I
Anonymous 8 hours ago
We are soulmates ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Bff forever
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Soulmates <3 Love my hobi!!
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Siblings
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Soulmates!
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Soulmates
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Soulmates