  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Soulmates or just friends: What kind of relationship would you have with BTS' J-Hope? Take QUIZ

You've got questions and we've got answers. Take this fun quiz and find out what kind of relationship you would have with BTS' J-Hope!
41854 reads Mumbai Updated: March 23, 2021 03:46 pm
Soulmates or just friends: What kind of relationship would you have with BTS' J-Hope? Take QUIZ
  • 34
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

One of the most incredible dancers in the industry, BTS' J-Hope is a force to be reckoned with. There's no genre or style that he hasn't mastered and this dancing machine always has something up his sleeve. On the other hand, he's also one of the most distinct rappers in the K-Pop industry with an original style unlike any other. One simply cannot overlook his powerful vocals either. BTS' J-Hope is truly an all-rounder. Have you ever wondered what it would be like if in an alternate universe, suddenly you knew J-Hope personally? What kind of relationship would you two have?

Would you be J-Hope’s best friend forever or a lover? Maybe you two would be just friends or perhaps would be closer than that, just like siblings? You two might even end up as roommates or maybe you go to the same college? Maybe something happens between you two and maybe not! Anything is possible, especially if you wish upon the Magic Shop! If you’re just as curious as we are, take Pinkvilla’s fun QUIZ to find out exactly what kind of relationship you would have with BTS’ J-Hope!

ALSO READ: Cha Eun Woo, Jeon Jungkook or Taemin: Which male Kpop idol would you get into a dating scandal with? Take QUIZ

Are you happy with what you got? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :BigHit Labels

You may like these
How well do you know BTS member J Hope aka Hobi? Take the fun QUIZ to find out
Pick your favourite Bollywood movies and we'll tell you which BTS member would be your ideal dance partner
Happy Birthday V: J Hope shares happy TaeTae photos; Suga calls Taehyung 'Captain Korea' because of thick arms
Jin REVEALS how artists approached BTS and spoke about ARMY's passionate love for them at Grammys 2020
Dear Oppa: A fan from India confesses BTS member J Hope's existence in her life is much brighter than sunshine
TXT reveals their first impressions of BTS: After we introduced ourselves, they bought us pizza
Anonymous 2 hours ago

Soulmates!!!

Anonymous 3 hours ago

SOUL MATES my dream comes true at least in this....;)

Anonymous 4 hours ago

God brother

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Soulmates !!!!

Anonymous 4 hours ago

j hope my soulmate

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Jin world wide handsome is my soul

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Jin world wide handsome is my bff

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Soul mates.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Roommates!

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Hobi and me are soulmates❤️❤️❤️

Anonymous 5 hours ago

S O U L M A T E S!!!!!

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Soulmates

Anonymous 5 hours ago

I really love J Hope whole heartedly.....

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Ich und J-Hpoe sind Seelenverwandte. Ich würde ihn gerne als bester Freund haben.

Anonymous 6 hours ago

I litrally get that me and all BTS members are soul mates!!!

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Soulmate

Anonymous 6 hours ago

My best oppa

Anonymous 6 hours ago

I and jhope gonna be a troublesome besties hehe

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Soulmates

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Soulmates

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Soul mates

Anonymous 7 hours ago

I got Joon, JK & hobi as soulmates in these quizes

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Soulmates again lol, Joon & Jk were my soulmates too!

Anonymous 7 hours ago

I’m suga’s lover, but J-hope secretly likes me

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Almas gemeas

Anonymous 7 hours ago

You and J-Hope would be the troublesome BFF pair that everyone thinks are dating.

Anonymous 7 hours ago

That's why I blocked news from pink villa. I

Anonymous 8 hours ago

We are soulmates ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Bff forever

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Soulmates <3 Love my hobi!!

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Siblings

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Soulmates!

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Soulmates

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Soulmates