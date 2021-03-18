Soulmates or just friends: What kind of relationship would you have with BTS' Jin? Take QUIZ

You've got questions and we've got answers. Take this fun quiz and find out what kind of relationship you would have with BTS' Jin!

BTS member Jin's vocals, charm and otherwordly handsomeness have been the highlights of the group's appearances lately and the hyung deserves all that love. There's no one who can take care of the members like Jin does. From making sure they're feeling comfortable to helping them open up by being overreactive himself, Jin is truly an angel. His latest solo song, 'Abyss' touched the hearts of ARMYs worldwide and hopefully, this is indicative of a solo album coming soon. Have you ever wondered what it would be like if in an alternate universe, suddenly you knew Jungkook personally? What kind of relationship would you two have?

Would you be Jin’s best friend forever or a lover? Maybe you two would be just friends or perhaps would be closer than that, just like siblings? You two might even end up as roommates or maybe you go to the same college? Maybe something happens between you two and maybe not! Anything is possible, especially if you wish upon the Magic Shop! If you’re just as curious as we are, take Pinkvilla’s fun QUIZ to find out exactly what kind of relationship you would have with BTS’ Jin!

Soulmates or just friends: What kind of relationship would you have with BTS' Jin?

Are you happy with what you got? Don't forget to share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :BigHit Labels

Share your comment ×