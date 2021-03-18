  1. Home
Soulmates or just friends: What kind of relationship would you have with BTS' Jin? Take QUIZ

You've got questions and we've got answers. Take this fun quiz and find out what kind of relationship you would have with BTS' Jin!
BTS member Jin's vocals, charm and otherwordly handsomeness have been the highlights of the group's appearances lately and the hyung deserves all that love. There's no one who can take care of the members like Jin does. From making sure they're feeling comfortable to helping them open up by being overreactive himself, Jin is truly an angel. His latest solo song, 'Abyss' touched the hearts of ARMYs worldwide and hopefully, this is indicative of a solo album coming soon. Have you ever wondered what it would be like if in an alternate universe, suddenly you knew Jungkook personally? What kind of relationship would you two have?

Would you be Jin’s best friend forever or a lover? Maybe you two would be just friends or perhaps would be closer than that, just like siblings? You two might even end up as roommates or maybe you go to the same college? Maybe something happens between you two and maybe not! Anything is possible, especially if you wish upon the Magic Shop! If you’re just as curious as we are, take Pinkvilla’s fun QUIZ to find out exactly what kind of relationship you would have with BTS’ Jin!

Soulmates or just friends: What kind of relationship would you have with BTS' Jin?

Are you happy with what you got? Don't forget to share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Soulmates

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Bff gaess

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Soulmate

Anonymous 16 hours ago

I have attened 3 quizes of jungkook , v and jin . In jk's quiz me and jk are soulmates , in v's quiz me and v are lovers and in jin's quiz me and jin are soulmates , that's what I want .

Anonymous 19 hours ago

bestfriendssss ayyyy

Anonymous 22 hours ago

siblings

Anonymous 24 hours ago

I and my lovely jin is soulmate

Anonymous 24 hours ago

I and my lovely jin is soulmate

Anonymous 1 day ago

I love you jin it's me Akshita from India

Anonymous 1 day ago

My bias is my soulmates as expected

Anonymous 1 day ago

Just friend

Anonymous 1 day ago

Es admirable.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Jin has soulmates around the world! Including me!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Roommate

Anonymous 2 days ago

Roommates

Anonymous 2 days ago

Bff's

Anonymous 2 days ago

It was again a soulmate with Jin and before this with JK and RM

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmate

Anonymous 2 days ago

i love u #jin from india .u r my life

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmate

Anonymous 2 days ago

SOULMATES

Anonymous 2 days ago

I also got soulmate. I love all BTS members, they are so cute

Anonymous 2 days ago

soulmates

Anonymous 2 days ago

Me toooo

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmate

Anonymous 2 days ago

soulmate

Anonymous 2 days ago

I would have a crush

Anonymous 2 days ago

그래서 당신은 나를 당신의 소울 메이트로 원합니다

Anonymous 2 days ago

soulmates!!!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmate..... My bias is v But jin is also good

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmate

Anonymous 2 days ago

Crush♥

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmates

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmate

Anonymous 2 days ago

My to but I love taehyung

Anonymous 2 days ago

It said I have a crush on him..... Which I do.... So ig that's a soulmate....

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmates but that was not what I wanted

Anonymous 2 days ago

They say I'm jungkook's lover but jin is secretly in love with me!!!!! Why does this sound weird??!!!

Anonymous 2 days ago

SOULMATES !!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Have crush but shy to tell

Anonymous 2 days ago

I crush her

Anonymous 2 days ago

Both

Anonymous 2 days ago

Jin is my Soulmate

Anonymous 2 days ago

I have crush on him......well that's true☺☺☺☺

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmate

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmates!!!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmates ❤️

Anonymous 2 days ago

Siblings

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmates!!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmates ❤️❤️❤️

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmates

Anonymous 2 days ago

Bff's

Anonymous 2 days ago

BFF

Anonymous 2 days ago

soul mate here!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Jin my soulmate

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmate

Anonymous 2 days ago

He likes me ...but damn my bias is my lover....i got jk as lover and jin as like

Anonymous 2 days ago

He is my soulmate but my bias is jimin, but I am happy

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmate

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmates

Anonymous 2 days ago

I'm Jin's soulmate<3 hehe!!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Jungkook's soulmate and jin's Roommate

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmates ❤️❤️❤️ But honestly being even a friend to him would also mean a lot to me ...

Anonymous 2 days ago

soulmate lol

Anonymous 2 days ago

SOULMATES with My Jinnie ... Though I knew it already

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmate!!!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmates?? But I wanted to be his BFF , actually I want to be every members BFF

Anonymous 2 days ago

Jungkook's lover but Jin is secretly in love with me. Wow xD

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmate

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmates! Hehe

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmate ❤️❤️❤️

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmate

Anonymous 2 days ago

Roommate

Anonymous 2 days ago

Something, I don't know!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmates❤❤

Anonymous 2 days ago

Roommates

Anonymous 2 days ago

I got You're Jungkook lover but jin secretly likes you

Anonymous 2 days ago

My bias jk but I'm soulmates with Jin oppa

Anonymous 2 days ago

Jinnnnnn

Anonymous 2 days ago

Roommate

Anonymous 2 days ago

Roommate

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmates❤️❤️❤️

Anonymous 2 days ago

No relationshipship

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmates lol

Anonymous 2 days ago

SOULMATES ♡♡♡♡♡♡♡

Anonymous 2 days ago

I wanted to be jin's friend and became his soulmate

Anonymous 2 days ago

Me too

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmate

Anonymous 2 days ago

We are soulmates!!!

Anonymous 2 days ago

sibling.

Anonymous 2 days ago

I am soulmate of jin

Anonymous 2 days ago

We're soulmates!

Anonymous 2 days ago

BROTHER relationship

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmate

Anonymous 3 days ago

Soulmates

Anonymous 3 days ago

Bff

Anonymous 3 days ago

Bff cause jin is my bias wreker

Anonymous 3 days ago

Same

Anonymous 3 days ago

Soulmate Gosh☺☺☺

Anonymous 3 days ago

Soulmates

Anonymous 3 days ago

Soul mates!!! But my Bias is V! It's OK...

Anonymous 3 days ago

Even if you bias is V Jin can be your soulmate what is wrong with it? ._.

Anonymous 3 days ago

Same..ans..

Anonymous 3 days ago

My bias is also Taehyung but I got soul mates with jin oppa

Anonymous 3 days ago

So you have to take quiz of v not my jin oppa

Anonymous 3 days ago

Same bias is also v but Jin is also good

Anonymous 3 days ago

Same bias is also v but Jin is also good

Anonymous 3 days ago

Soulmates...ohho

Anonymous 3 days ago

Me too

Anonymous 3 days ago

Soulmates...ohho

Anonymous 3 days ago

Soulmates

Anonymous 3 days ago

Soulmates

Anonymous 3 days ago

Soulmates

Anonymous 3 days ago

Me too soulmate

Anonymous 3 days ago

Me too, soulmate of jin