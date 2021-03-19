  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Soulmates or just friends: What kind of relationship would you have with BTS' RM aka Kim Namjoon? Take QUIZ

You've got questions and we've got answers. Take this fun quiz and find out what kind of relationship you would have with BTS' RM!
126054 reads Mumbai
Soulmates or just friends: What kind of relationship would you have with BTS' RM aka Kim Namjoon? Take QUIZ
  • 136
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

BTS member RM is easily one of the most influential artists in the music industry at the moment and he has proved his musical genius both as a member of BTS and as a solo artist. There's no one prouder of BTS than their leader Kim Namjoon aka RM and that is the most adorable thing about him being the leader. The fact that he buys baby shoes just because they're cute comes a close second. Either way, he's as perfect as it gets. Have you ever wondered what it would be like if in an alternate universe, suddenly you knew Jungkook personally? What kind of relationship would you two have?

Would you be RM’s best friend forever or a lover? Maybe you two would be just friends or perhaps would be closer than that, just like siblings? You two might even end up as roommates or maybe you go to the same college? Maybe something happens between you two and maybe not! Anything is possible, especially if you wish upon the Magic Shop! If you’re just as curious as we are, take Pinkvilla’s fun QUIZ to find out exactly what kind of relationship you would have with BTS’ RM!

Soulmates or just friends: What kind of relationship would you have with BTS' RM aka Kim Namjoon? Take QUIZ

 

ALSO READ: Soulmates or just friends: What kind of relationship would you have with BTS' Jungkook?

Are you happy with what you got? Don't forget to share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :BigHit Labels

You may like these
With #RM1IsComing, ARMY celebrates the 6 year anniversary of BTS’ leader RM’s first mixtape
Dear Oppa: An Indian fan says BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon's voice has the healing effect of a loving friend
THROWBACK: When Suga surprised RM with a hilarious guitar rendition on his birthday Vlive
Can you guess which Run BTS episode it is by a simple screenshot? Take our fun quiz to find out
Pick your 'favourites' and we'll tell you which BTS member you would make the ideal sub unit with
BTS ARMY can't wait as RM aka Namjoon teases a V Live session tonight; Treats fans with black and white snap
Anonymous 2 hours ago

Soulmate

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Soulmate ❤️#RM

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Soulmate and bff

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Honestly I wanted the BFF card, but I received the Soulmate card.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

BROTHER relationship

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Soulmates

Anonymous 5 hours ago

I'm V's lover but rm secretly likes me ¯\_( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)_/¯

Anonymous 6 hours ago

BFFs.

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Bff's.The type of friends people think are dating but they're not.

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Friends

Anonymous 9 hours ago

soulmate

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Bff's

Anonymous 13 hours ago

Soulmate, He is the type of a best friend for me

Anonymous 14 hours ago

We are siblings

Anonymous 14 hours ago

Soul mate ❤️

Anonymous 15 hours ago

BFF! I really enjoy this statement! ❤️

Anonymous 16 hours ago

Soulmates

Anonymous 17 hours ago

Soulmates

Anonymous 18 hours ago

soulmate

Anonymous 18 hours ago

Soulmates...yay hurray

Anonymous 19 hours ago

It seems that God split our souls into many others xD (i mean... i got "soulmates" ) I wish i was in that alternate universe for one day *-*

Anonymous 19 hours ago

We are soulmates and ia

Anonymous 19 hours ago

Soulmates..

Anonymous 19 hours ago

Soulmates

Anonymous 20 hours ago

Oh my God!! I am a v lover(He is my bias) but Namjoon secretly loves me

Anonymous 20 hours ago

Soulmate

Anonymous 21 hours ago

first BFF second soulmate which one is true

Anonymous 21 hours ago

Soulmate

Anonymous 21 hours ago

Good job guys 화잇팅

Anonymous 21 hours ago

It say I have a crush on him but I don't . I love jungkook and we are married

Anonymous 22 hours ago

Soulmates XD

Anonymous 22 hours ago

Soulmates

Anonymous 22 hours ago

Soulmate checkkkk

Anonymous 22 hours ago

Soulmates

Anonymous 22 hours ago

Soulmates

Anonymous 22 hours ago

He has a secret crush on me! I am so excited!!!

Anonymous 22 hours ago

I got BFFs^^

Anonymous 23 hours ago

Soulmates

Anonymous 23 hours ago

Lol soulmate though I’m not really a bts fan... I just like some of their songs and highly appreciate...

Anonymous 23 hours ago

I'm loyal to my bias so friends!

Anonymous 23 hours ago

We are soulmate

Anonymous 23 hours ago

I got Soulmates! Haha I wish

Anonymous 23 hours ago

My Husband...

Anonymous 23 hours ago

Anonymous

Anonymous 23 hours ago

RM would have crush on me

Anonymous 24 hours ago

Siblings

Anonymous 1 day ago

Soulmates

Anonymous 1 day ago

Soul mates woww

Anonymous 1 day ago

I got sibiling haha

Anonymous 1 day ago

Soulmate (•‿•)

Anonymous 1 day ago

Ich habe auch Seelenverwandte.

Anonymous 1 day ago

We are siblings I am very happy

Anonymous 1 day ago

Soulmate omg

Anonymous 1 day ago

SOULMATE

Anonymous 1 day ago

Buff great I would love to be

Anonymous 1 day ago

Soulmates Jin n rm both yessss!!!

Anonymous 1 day ago

Soulmate bro

Anonymous 1 day ago

Soulmates

Anonymous 1 day ago

We are soulmate

Anonymous 1 day ago

We are friends

Anonymous 1 day ago

bestfriends forever

Anonymous 1 day ago

V is my soulmate and RM is my friend

Anonymous 1 day ago

Bratnia dusza

Anonymous 1 day ago

Soulmate Yaaay!!!

Anonymous 1 day ago

We are BFF but everyone thinks that we are dating

Anonymous 1 day ago

soulmates~

Anonymous 1 day ago

Soulmate

Anonymous 1 day ago

I got i am V's lover and rm loves me secretly and am happy with this is coz my bais is V

Anonymous 1 day ago

Soulmate and in jk will have a crush on me

Anonymous 1 day ago

Just wanted to be friends

Anonymous 1 day ago

Soulmates

Anonymous 1 day ago

Lol...everyone is getting soulmate i also got that:)

Anonymous 1 day ago

I think there's a problem with quiz.. everyone gets soulmate.. I too got

Anonymous 1 day ago

Rm is my soulmate

Anonymous 1 day ago

Somulate

Anonymous 1 day ago

My Soulmate !?

Anonymous 1 day ago

Soulmate

Anonymous 1 day ago

Roommate

Anonymous 1 day ago

Soulmate ❤

Anonymous 1 day ago

Soulmate:))

Anonymous 1 day ago

Siblings

Anonymous 1 day ago

My soul mate is Full BTS

Anonymous 1 day ago

You're V's lover but RM secretly likes you I got this

Anonymous 1 day ago

BFF'S

Anonymous 1 day ago

Soulmates

Anonymous 1 day ago

Soulmates

Anonymous 1 day ago

Roommate ☺️

Anonymous 1 day ago

Just friends if possible

Anonymous 1 day ago

Soulmate my Namu

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmate:)

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ok! So me V,Jin and Rm are soulmates

Anonymous 2 days ago

I want him to be my bestie because my friends are the closest to her heart.I am ACE ,l am not attracted to anyone

Anonymous 2 days ago

Hehe! Soulmates❤️

Anonymous 2 days ago

It says "You're V's lover but RM secretly likes you" God I blushed so hard as Tae is my bias!!!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmates~~~~~~

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmates ♥

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmate

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmate

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmates

Anonymous 2 days ago

"He's love struck but too shy to admit" i'mma die peacefully now-

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmates

Anonymous 2 days ago

Alma gêmea

Anonymous 2 days ago

Roommates

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmates .... I got the same for V , Jimin and jin

Anonymous 2 days ago

I could have a crush on raaaaaaaapp monsta

Anonymous 2 days ago

Amigona.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmates

Anonymous 2 days ago

I would have a crush on him And of course because my actual love is Tartar

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmates ┌(・。・)┘♪

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soul mates

Anonymous 2 days ago

RM and me are soulmates

Anonymous 2 days ago

Omg, v is my lover but rm secretly likes me

Anonymous 2 days ago

same

Anonymous 2 days ago

same

Anonymous 2 days ago

Same

Anonymous 2 days ago

I got BFFs but I want to be soulmates because RM is my bias

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmates

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soul mates very happy just love him very much

Anonymous 2 days ago

Me and RM Soulmates

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmate... he's my bias so why not?

Anonymous 2 days ago

Hurrah! I got soulmates ❤️

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmates

Anonymous 2 days ago

It's nice, but is it accurate?

Anonymous 2 days ago

Nooo

Anonymous 2 days ago

It can be.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmates

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmates!!!!

Anonymous 2 days ago

It's again soulmates. Jk is also my soulmate

Anonymous 2 days ago

TRUEEEEEE

Anonymous 2 days ago

Same here

Anonymous 2 days ago

Same lol

Anonymous 2 days ago

I got soul mates ☺️☺️☺️

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmate

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmate

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmates XD!!!!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soulmates. I have a crush on him