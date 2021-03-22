  1. Home
Soulmates or just friends: What kind of relationship would you have with BTS' Suga aka Min Yoongi? Take QUIZ

You've got questions and we've got answers. Take this fun quiz and find out what kind of relationship you would have with BTS' Suga aka Min Yoongi!
10833 reads Mumbai
Rapper, producer, singer/songwriter of record-breaking, Grammy-nominated BTS, who also has a chart-topping solo career in his own right, started it all as an underground rapper and even before that, as Min Yoongi.  Needless to say, he has come an unbelievably long way. However, one thing has always remained certain: his knack for music that transcends space or time. Besides being one of the most influential artists of this generation, he's also unbelievably kind, patient and loving towards both his fans and his members. Have you ever wondered what it would be like if in an alternate universe, suddenly you knew Suga personally?

What kind of relationship would you two have? Would you be Suga’s best friend forever or a lover? Maybe you two would be just friends or perhaps would be closer than that, just like siblings? You two might even end up as roommates or maybe you go to the same college? Maybe something happens between you two and maybe not! Anything is possible, especially if you wish upon the Magic Shop! If you’re just as curious as we are, take Pinkvilla’s fun QUIZ to find out exactly what kind of relationship you would have with BTS’ Suga!

Are you happy with what you got? Don't forget to share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :BigHit Labels

