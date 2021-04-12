You've got questions and we've got answers. Take this fun quiz and find out what kind of relationship you would have with EXO's Sehun.

Happy Birthday, Sehun! EXO's rapper, visual and maknae turns 27 years old today (28 in Korean age). Sehun was born in Jungnang-Gu in Seoul and has a chi-Hyung (real older brother) besides his EXO hyungs! Sehun is the Lead Dancer, Rapper, Sub-Vocalist, Visual and Maknae of EXO! He was scouted on the streets when he was only 12 years old and joined SM Entertainment in 2008, after clearing 4 rounds of auditions!

He was introduced as the fifth member of EXO on January 10, 2012. The group made their debut with the extended play Mama in April 2012. Sehun is loved by not only his EXO hyungs but by fans too. Did you know that he was a former ulzzang? For the uninitiated, an ulzzang is someone who is known for their exceptional good looks! I mean, do we even doubt it! He is also part of the sub-unit EXO-SC with fellow rapper Chanyeol Their debut extended play What a Life was released on July 22, 2019. Besides EXO, Sehun pursues acting and is part of the Netflix variety show Busted, since 2018!

In an interview with Problematic Men, Suho revealed that he is like a mother figure to Sehun and that they share a close bond! Sehun is EXO's biggest fan-boy and has always prayed for the group's togetherness and well-being. Now imagine, if, in an alternate universe, you were to know Sehun personally! Have you wondered what kind of relationship you would share with him? Don't worry, we have you covered. We have devised the perfect quiz for you. Answer a few questions and know what kind of relationship you would share with Sehun.

Soulmates or just friends: What kind of relationship would you have with EXO's Sehun? Take QUIZ

Credits :News1

