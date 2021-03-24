You've got questions and we've got answers. Take this fun quiz and find out what kind of relationship you would have with GOT7's Jackson?

Jackson Wang is easily one of the most influential artists of this generation, globally. From his successful career as a member of GOT7 to his solo musical journey in China as well as worldwide, Jackson is truly a force to be reckoned with. He recently thrilled his fans by unexpectedly revealing the premiere of his solo single, making it the fourth project announced in the month of March so far. On March 21, through Team Wang's social media, reposted by the artist himself and Sublime Artist Agency, they posted teasers for "Leave Me Loving You". However, have you ever wondered what it would be like if in an alternate universe, suddenly you knew Jackson personally? What kind of relationship would you two have?

Would you be Jackson’s best friend forever or a lover? Maybe you two would be just friends or perhaps would be closer than that, just like siblings? You two might even end up as roommates or maybe you go to the same college? Maybe something happens between you two and maybe not! Anything is possible, especially if you wish upon the Magic Shop! If you’re just as curious as we are, take Pinkvilla’s fun QUIZ to find out exactly what kind of relationship you would have with BTS’ Jackson!

Soulmates or just friends: What kind of relationship would you have with GOT7's Jackson Wang? Take QUIZ

