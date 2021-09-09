Soulmates or just friends: What kind of relationship would you have with Kim Seon Ho?

Dimpled star, Sunshine smile and a hugely talented actor: Kim Seon Ho is the perfect man, after all! The talented actor has been winning hearts with his earnest performance as Hong Doo Sik in tvN's charming rom-com drama 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' opposite Shin Min Ah. Hong Doo Sik is generous, kind-hearted and a true romantic at heart.

However, K-drama fans are familiar with the fact that Kim Seon Ho has been acting for many years now. The talented actor made his television debut with the drama 'Good Manager' wherein he played Sun Sang Tae. He eventually rose the ranks and starred in various K-dramas 'Strongest Deliveryman', 'Two Cops', '100 Days My Prince', 'Welcome to Waikiki 2'. But he gained global popularity with 'Start Up' wherein he played the tough-speaking but soft-hearted Han Ji Pyeong who harbours a secret crush on Seo Dalmi (Bae Suzy). His brilliant performance earned him love from fans worldwide and catapulted him to superstardom.

But have you wondered if Kim Seon Ho will be your best friend, soulmate or frenemy? Well, don't worry, we have you covered. Answer some random questions and we will reveal what kind of relationship would you have with Kim Seon Ho. Sounds easy? Take the quiz now!

Take the quiz below:

