Soulmates or just friends: What kind of relationship would you have with Lee Min Ho?

It is no doubt that Lee Min Ho is one of the biggest stars in the Korean entertainment industry and is a Hallyu heartthrob in a true blue sense! The handsome and talented actor debuted with the EBS series 'Secret Campus' and pursued smaller roles, till he landed his big break with KBS' 'Boys Over Flowers', which gave him global popularity and also earned him the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards. He followed it up with a string of hits including 'City Hunter', 'The Heirs', 'Legend Of The Blue Sea' and more recently, 'The King: Eternal Monarch'!

Over the years, Lee Min Ho has earned a status, some can only dream of and few can achieve! Considered one of the greatest torchbearers of the Hallyu wave, Lee Min Ho continues to grow from strength to strength! Lee Min Ho will next star in Apple TV+ drama 'Pachinko', based on the book written by Min Jin Lee. The eight-part series is expected to air in December.

It has been a long time since we have watched Lee Min Ho on screen and we really miss him. But have you wondered whether Lee Min Ho is your soulmate or not? Don't worry, we have you covered. Answer a few questions and we will reveal whether Lee Min Ho is your soulmate or not! Take the quiz now!

Take the quiz below:

