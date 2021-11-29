Soulmates or just friends: What kind of relationship would you have with Park Hyung Sik?

Soft-brown almond-shaped eyes, charismatic smile coupled with a lovely, down to earth demeanour! These words are best to describe the handsome and talented idol turned actor Park Hyung Sik! Earlier this month, the handsome and charming idol turned 30 years old (31 years in Korean age).

He is a member of the South Korean boy group ZE: A, and its sub-group ZE: A Five. He debuted with the drama 'Prosecutor Princess' in a brief cameo. He gained recognition with the 2013 drama 'The Heirs', wherein he played a brief role. He was part of the 2016 drama 'Hwarang: Poet Warrior Youth' where he became best friends with his fellow co-stars Park Seo Joon and BTS' V. However, he gained recognition with 'Strong Woman Bong Soon' opposite Park Bo Young. He is currently starring in 'Happiness' opposite Han Hyo Joo.

He has been confirmed to star in the upcoming romance drama ‘Soundtrack #1’ opposite Han So Hee as well. Helmed by PD Kim Hee Won of ‘Vincenzo’ fame, the drama is slated to air sometime next year.

From supporting characters to bonafide lead roles; Park Hyung Sik has come a long way. But have you wondered whether you are soulmates or just friends with Park Hyung Sik? Well, don't worry we have you covered! Answer a few questions and we will reveal whether you will be soulmates or just friends with Park Hyung Sik! Sounds easy and fun? Take the quiz to find out now!

Take the quiz below:

