Soulmates or just friends: What kind of relationship would you have with SHINee's Taemin

You've got questions and we've got answers. Take this fun quiz and find out what kind of relationship you would have with SHINee's Taemin?

Happy belated birthday to SHINee's Taemin! We know we are two days late, but as they say 'Every day is Taemin's Day'! The multi-faceted idol, singer and performer was born on July 18 in Seoul, South Korea. Taemin debuted at the tender age of 14 as a member of the group SHINee in May 2008. He is also part of SM Entertainment's supergroup SuperM comprising of members Baekhyun, Kai, Lucas, Taeyong, Ten, Mark and Taemin, and they debuted in 2019 with their single, 'Jopping'!

Taemin is one of the youngest idols to debut in the K-pop industry! His tremendous success and artistic impact have led him to be called the 'Idol's Idol'. Taemin is one of the most complete performers and artists in not just the K-pop industry, but also the global music industry! Considered one of the finest dancers, his moves are smooth and lethal and his solo albums validate his years of hard work and success and cement his position as an 'artist' the future generations will remember.

On a lighter note, have you wondered what kind of relationship you will have with Taemin! Will it be 'soulmates or just friends?' Don't worry, we have got you covered! Answer a few questions and we will reveal what kind of bond you will share with Taemin! Sounds fun? Take the quiz now.

Take the quiz below:

