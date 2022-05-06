The Sound of Magic Early Review: Ji Chang Wook’s magic infiltrates Choi Sung Eun & Hwang In Yeop’s lives

Known for his work in hits like ‘Love in the Moonlight’ and ‘Itaewon Class’, director Kim Seong Yoon decided to go for more wonder and fantasy this time as he challenged the Naver webtoon ‘Annarasumanara’. Taken up by Netflix, the heavily music influenced show banks on its star cast and a widely favoured story.

Choi Sung Eun’s first look on 'The Sound of Magic' is as a tumbling student late on the first day as a sophomore in highschool. She’s saved by the gleaming figure of Na Il Deung, played by Hwang In Yeop. They embody the perfect images of awkward teenagers, now seated beside each other, unknowing of the other’s abilities. The top student of the school and the girl who bests him in Math, they’re an adorable pair. Hwang In Yeop, though 31 in real life, wiggles himself into the role of a highschooler. His piqued interest in his new desk partner promises a romance arc in the fantasy drama.

A flying 50,000 KRW note leads Yoon Ah Yi, played by Choi Sung Eun, to her changing fate. What might seem measly to others and a small prank in comparison to a financially struggling student’s troubles, leads to a defining moment in the show. She heads to the abandoned amusement park again in search of her money and comes across the form of Lee Eul, played by Ji Chang Wook, the infamous magician. The musical numbers in the first episode are impressive and on point, adding a fantastical touch to the story.

Tune in for Two? ‘The Sound of Magic’ is intriguing though difficult to judge from just one peep. The cinematography is no less than award-worthy, managing to draw you in. We’re binging it this weekend, how about you?

