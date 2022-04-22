The Sound of Magic Main Trailer: Ji Chang Wook, Choi Sung Eun & Hwang In Yeop embark on a spellbinding journey

On April 22, Netflix Korea revealed the main trailer for the new fantasy slice of life musical ‘The Sound of Magic’ starring Ji Chang Wook, Choi Sung Eun and Hwang In Yeop and we were blown away by the beautiful story! The trailer encapsulates the story surrounding the three of them falling away into a new world. Lee Eul, a mysterious magician, introduces a more beautiful and fun life to Yoon Ah Yi (Choi Sung Eun) & Na Il Deung (Hwang In Yeop). ‘The Sound of Magic’ will be released on May 6.

The released main trailer opens with meaningful rumors about the magician Lee Eul (Ji Chang Wook) who lives in an abandoned amusement park. Yoon Ah Yii (Choi Sung Eun) and Na Il Feung (Hwang In Yeop), who accidentally meet the magician Lee Eul and are wary of Lee Eul.

However, when they desperately need someone's help, they start to open their hearts to Lee Eul, who appears like magic and shows a new world to them. Thanks to his magic, while trying to find a forgotten dream and childhood again, a disappearance incident occurs in the village and Lee Eul becomes a suspect, and dark clouds fall over the three people's dream-like time. The magic that Lee Eul, who introduces herself as a magician, shows to Yoon Ah Yi and Na Il Deung, gives warm comfort to all who are looking for answers to their dreams and becoming adults.

