The Sound of Magic Poster OUT: Ji Chang Wook is a mysterious magician with dreams in upcoming Netflix drama

On April 4, the first poster for upcoming fantasy drama ‘The Sound of Magic’ starring actor Ji Chang Wook in the lead role was released. He has been joined by Choi Sung Eun and Hwang in Yeop for the drama. The poster shows Ji Chang Wook as Lee Eul, a mysterious magician with peculiar wishes.

The poster shows him perched atop a wooden gate where he is dressed in a loose magician outfit, his long locks hidden under a hat. Bubbles, butterflies and natural beauty around him, he looks amused. Under the streetlight, a unique parrot can be seen accompanying him as he stares right up with a curious expression. The question, “Do you…believe in magic?”

Check out the poster below.

‘The Sound of Magic’ is the story of Lee Eul, a man who wishes to go back to his childhood and does not want to embrace his adulthood. Nam Da Reum will be taking the role of his younger self. He meets a girl named Yoon Ah Yi, played by Choi Sung Eun, who wishes to grow up as soon as possible and has lost all her dreams. Hwang In Yeop will be starring as Na Il Deung, a boy who is being forced into a dream and continues to study instead of communicating with others.

‘The Sound of Magic’ is based on a famous Naver webtoon ‘Annarasumanara’ and’ is set to premiere on May 6 as a Netflix original series.

