The Sound of Magic Review: Ji Chang Wook’s magic falls short of believable as the K-drama tackles too much

‘The Sound of Magic’ opened to relentless expectations from the crowd awaiting yet another hit from Netflix. A beloved storyline inspired from a popular webtoon gave the drama enough footing to produce at least a binge-worthy release. With a star cast consisting of Ji Chang Wook, Choi Sung Eun and Hwang In Yeop, the draws were already in the favor of the show. However, it did little to honour it as ‘The Sound of Magic’ failed to portray its fantastical setting.

Ji Chang Wook’s character Lee Eul teetered between a dreamy magician, a mentally ill high school dropout and a child predator. His name itself made it hard to believe if he was ‘real’ at all. The fashion sense of a magician living in an abandoned amusement park was confusing as he wore run down cloaks one second and expensive looking shiny boots the next. The actor himself seemed unclear of his emotions during countless scenes and it remains a mystery if that was intended.

Choi Sung Eun as Yoon Ah Yi was not cut out for the role in the slightest. Her unkempt hair always in the middle of her expressions, the untimely breaking out from a scene to sing complex emotions, did not fare well. The many times she cried and attempted to evoke sympathy, seemed forced against her quick happiness throughout the show.

Hwang In Yeop as Na Il Deung was the biggest let down of the show. The addition of glasses to a 31-year-old actor portraying as a teenager only made him look older, so much so that one would instead picture him as the magician and get better results. In fleeting moments of well delivered scenes, it was Na Il Deung’s unruly makeup that took away from any cookie points.

Chi Hae Won as Baek Ha Na was the most promising character as she impressively dealt the millennial school bully act. Nam Da Reum’s brief appearance was remarkable and made us wish to see him as Na Il Deung instead.

The plot itself tackled everything from poverty, sexual harrasment, awkward romance and then mistimed rivalry to mental health issues, social stigma and in the end, left so many holes unattended. To name a few- why was Lee Eul’s friend pregnant and how did she find him? What was Na Il Deung’s itch about? Was Yoon Ah Yi able to pay off her bills? The questions are unending but the answers are nowhere to be found.

Does 'The Sound of Magic' need a second season to offer clarity? As actor Ji Chang Wook himself seemed hesitant to take up any more magician roles, it is highly unlikely. The story does not demand a return and so does the failed production.



