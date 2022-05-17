‘The Sound of Magic’ star Ji Chang Wook to appear on ‘Immortal Songs’

Actor Ji Chang Wook will be appearing on KBS’ ‘Immortal Songs’! Presented by Shin Dong Yup, ‘Immortal Songs’ features singers performing reinterpreted versions of songs in each episode. An official from the show confirmed the news with a South Korean media outlet on May 17, sharing, “Ji Chang Wook has finished recording for the Lee Juck special episode. It is scheduled to air sometime in June.”

The ‘Lee Juck Special’ episode will be aired across two weeks, and will feature many other stars alongside ‘The Sound of Magic’ star Ji Chang Wook, to reinterpret singer, lyricist, composer and arranger Lee Juck’s masterpieces. Reportedly, Ji Chang Wook recorded his performance for the same on May 9, and is rumoured to have performed well.

Anticipation for the actor’s appearance is high, as he has received love throughout the years for his performances in a number of musicals as well. In fact, Ji Chang Wook began his career in musical theatre. He went on to officially debut through the movie ‘Sleeping Beauty’ in 2008, though he had appeared on-screen previously. The actor played the role of a Korean-American short track speed skater in his first lead role in the drama ‘Smile Again’ (2010), for which he won ‘Best Actor in a Daily Drama’. Ji Chang Wook is known for his impressive lead roles in projects like ‘Empress Ki’, ‘Healer’, ‘The K2’, ‘Suspicious Partner’, and more.

The actor’s most recent Netflix series, ‘The Sound of Magic’, is also a musical drama, that sees Ji Chang Wook playing the role of Ri Eul, an adult magician, who wants to remain a “child”. Stay tuned for Ji Chang Wook’s upcoming appearance in ‘Immortal Songs’!