The Sound Of Magic star Ji Chang Wook is in talks to headline the upcoming drama, Tell Me Your Wish

It was Ji Chang Wook's birthday a couple of days back and it seems like he is treating fans with a belated Birthday present! There is intense speculation that Ji Chang Wook might be headlining a new drama series soon. The talented and versatile actor has starred in many dramas and continues to wow us with his amazing talent and nuanced choice of scripts. Well, we have a fresh update on his forthcoming projects.

On July 8, it was reported that Ji Chang Wook will take the lead role in a new drama titled “Tell Me Your Wish”. Tell Me Your Wish is about people who dream of 'dying well.' The drama will tell stories about the salvation that takes place in the hospice ward and will focus on saving the 'adult children' who have fallen into chaos together. Ji Chang Wook has been offered the role of Yoon Gye Re, a man running away from death. Yoon Gye Re is an 'adult child' who has no will or desire to live his life and is barely managing to hold everything together by putting on a tough front. He inflicts pain upon himself by adding a tattoo on his body, each time he feels a sense of attachment and willingness to live his life with renewed vigour.

His agency, Glorious Entertainment clarified that the actor is currently reviewing the offer and will make an informed decision after thoroughly considering all the details. Meanwhile, Ji Chang Wook will be starring in Netflix's fantasy drama, The Sound Of Magic alongside Hwang In Yeop and Choi Sung Eun. The series is expected to air in the latter half of the year.

Credits :News1

