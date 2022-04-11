The Sound of Magic Teaser OUT: Ji Chang Wook, Choi Sung Eun, Hwang In Yeop present a spellbinding tale

What is the world without a little dreamy and magical addition? Presenting the silver lining to an otherwise grey world are the characters of Lee Eul, Yoon Ah Yi, and Na Il Deung played by Ji Chang Wook, Choi Sung Eun, and Hwang In Yeop respectively. Netflix’s upcoming original series is being called a fantasy music drama with the name of ‘The Sound of Magic’.

Based on the Naver webtoon work, ‘Annarasumanara’ by Ha Ilkwon, it presents the story of three very different people whose lives become intertwined with each other. They come from very different walks of life and now have more than a little magic being inserted into it. The first teaser for ‘The Sound of Magic’ shows magician Lee Eul suddenly appearing in the life of Yoon Ah Yi and helping her mend her heart. He asks if she believes in magic and proceeds to present her with various tricks that make her wonder if it's okay to trust that indeed a magician has ascended to ease her tough life. Na Il Deung can be spotted among a field as he adds a third side to their story.

Watch below.

The main poster for the drama was also revealed on the same day that shows the three main characters in front of a merry-go-round that illuminates their fences with different expressions. Bubbles and butterflies aloof, it’s a magical land that awaits them!

‘The Sound of Magic’ premieres on May 6.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: April 2022 K-dramas that we’re looking forward to: ‘Our Blues’, ‘Shooting Stars’, ‘Tomorrow’ & more