‘Soundtrack #1’ Posters OUT: Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee are lost in each other’s thought

A whiff of news about ‘Soundtrack #1’ and we are hooked. Starring Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee in lead roles. The music drama promises a unique take on the friends-turned-lovers trope. Han Sun Woo (Park Hyung Sik) and Lee Eun Soo (Han So Hee) land in a tricky situation when he ends up at her house and has to stay there for 2 weeks. Evern before its premiere, the OSTs by Kim Jong Kook, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, Davichi, NCT’s Doyoung and more have been released.

These people who have known each other for 20 years and have grown into close friends, suddenly find themselves being attracted to each other. Their developing feelings stand at the crest of their relationship, challenging to overflow at any moment, threatening to take over their sanity.

The newly released posters of the two actors show them in their inherent forms as Han Sun Woo- the rookie photographer with a warm and comforting aura around him and Lee Eun Soo as an honest lyricist.

His poster shows Park Hyung Sik smiling at someone with a camera in his hand while the text on it reads- “Making me feel the most comfortable by my side, that’s all I need.”

Her poster shows Han So Hee working away on a laptop while the words, “If we don’t wish to break up then we need to stay as friends until we die.”

‘Soundtrack #1’ is set to release in March on Disney+.

