Soundtrack #1 Review: Han So Hee and Park Hyung Sik’s lovestory is a stickler for clichés

In a world full of speedy love and underappreciated moments, ‘Soundtrack #1’ stands as an old book store with the legacy of classics. A pair of friends played by Han So Hee, as Lee Eun Soo, and Park Hyung Sik, as Han Seon Woo, stand at the edge of a boat, swaying with the breeze and wondering if to take them jump.

The two best friends of about 20 years live as artists with different goals. Lee Eun Soo wishes to succeed as a lyricist and Han Seon Woo perseveres as a photographer about to hit big. As the story progresses you witness the boy’s feelings of unrequited love being displayed over songs and objects placed very carefully throughout the show. And that acts as a discerning factor for the show.

Over four defining episodes, there is nothing groundbreaking you would take away from a done and dusted trope of best friends to lovers but ‘Soundtrack #1’ redefines itself with the way it weaves music in its each page turn. It embosses the fineries of being best friends with someone over the perks of also falling for them.

Surprised as to why this was made into a series instead of a good weekend movie? One would find the audiences’ affection towards K-dramas to be the right reason. Park Hyung Sik has mastered the soft boy concept and his silky locks did gain our attention but only for a bit as Han So Hee’s signature blinding self took away the crown once again. She glowed with the experience of constant hits and a feigned breeziness with which she carried the whole show.

‘Soundtrack #1’ is nothing new, but it’s reassuring. It’s nothing grand but it’s homely. It’s not surprising but it’s convincing that it’s okay to give love a chance.

