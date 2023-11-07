Soundtrack 2 first teaser OUT: Can Geum Sae Rok and Noh Sang Hyun start anew?

Soundtrack #2 starring Geum Sae Rok and Noh Sang Hyun will be premiering soon. Fans got a taste of the drama prior to its release as the first teaser dropped. The previous season of the series featured Han So Hee and Park Hyung Sik. The latest season will take up a fresh story with the new cast.

Geum Sae Rok and Noh Sang Hyun are past lovers in Soundtrack #2

The romance drama starring Geum Sae Rok and Noh Sang Hyun by Disney+ will be released in December and would be the perfect hot cup of coco we need for the chilly month. After the success of Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee's Soundtrack #1, the mellow romance drama is all set for a comeback. The first teaser was released on November 6 and gave insights into the themes and story of the upcoming drama.

The teaser starts with recalling the best friends-to-lovers trope that was touched upon in the first season with Han So Hee and Park Hyung Sik. The video continues and expands on the theme of the current season which is past lovers' reunion. The drama strives to question whether former lovers can restart and make new beginnings. In the teaser, Geum Sae Rok and Noh Sang Hyun are seen getting slowly closer to each other.

More details about Soundtrack #2

Soundtrack #1 was released on Disney+ in March 2022. The 4 episode drama starred Han So Hee and Park Hyung Sik. The romance drama revolves around the story of two friends who start living together and slowly come closer to each other.

The second season will feature Geum Sae Rok and Noh Sang Hyun. This project is directed by Kim Hee Won, who worked on the first season too, and will also joined by Choi Jung Kyu. The latest season is written by Jung Hee Sun.

The drama is about two university students who fell in love when they were a part of a band together. After graduation, the reality of life gets to them and they break up. Years later, their lives are totally different, their paths cross each other again.

