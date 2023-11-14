Soundtrack #2: Keum Sae Rok, Noh Sang Hyun, and Sohn Jeong Hyuck strike powerful chemistry in new poster

Disney Plus' Soundtrack series continues with its sequel aiming for a December 2023 release. The main cast of the show includes Keum Sae Rok, Noh Sang Hyun, and Sohn Jeong Hyuck. Recently a new poster for the upcoming K-drama was released by Disne Plus giving viewers a hint about what to expect in the second season. This version of Soundtrack #2 contains a different cast and story compared to part 1.

About the new poster and trailer of Soundtrack #2

The new poster showcases a vibrant color scheme. The three cast members are presented in their theme and style. Noh Sang Hyun is dressed in a crisp suit giving off CEO vibes.

While Keum Sae Rok is seen donning an all-white look with a red jacket. Sohn Jeong Hyuck channels a university student look with a guitar on his side. The trio is seen sitting at what looks like a bus stop. While the caption behind them reads "Before: That man of 4 years ago" for Noh Sang Hyun's character and "Now: This man next to me" for Sohn Jeong Hyuck's character.

In the newly released trailer by Disney Plus, the chemistry between the characters of Keum Sae Rok and Noh Sang Hyun is shown. The new trailer opens up with Nah Sang Hyun signing up for piano lessons and coincidentally meeting Keum Sae Rok as his instructor. The two engage in a dialogue with Noh Sang Hyun asking, "Why are you here?" to which Keum Sae Rok replies, "Are you the one who signed up for lessons?"

Noh Sang Hyun is surprised to know her as his piano instructor. Narrations like "Even if something starts between us, there's nothing different, like I already know what will happen in the movie before I watch it" and "It feels like I'm going back to the beginning" can be heard from the two. Sohn Jeong Hyuck makes Keum Sae Rok question any lingering feelings for Noh Sang Hyun in the upcoming drama.

About Soundtrack #2

Soundtrack #2 is scheduled to premiere on December 6. It will be available to watch on Disney Plus. Keum Sae Rok portrays the role of Do Hyun Seo who is a piano instructor whereas Noh Sang Hyun plays Ji Soo Ho who is a successful CEO. While Sohn Jeong Hyuck plays the character of K.

The story revolves around Hyun Seo and Soo Ho who were once university students and part of a music band as fellow vocalist and keyboardist. They fell in love but owing to life's pressure and struggles, they broke up. They meet again years later as piano instructor and student. Watch the newly released trailer below:

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Soundtrack 2 first teaser OUT: Can Geum Sae Rok and Noh Sang Hyun start anew?