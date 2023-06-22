Soundtrack #2: Pachinko’s Noh Sang Hyun and The Interest Of Love’s Geum Sae Rok confirmed as leads

The second story of the romance music drama Soundtrack #2 will be available on Disney+ in the second half of 2023, as has been confirmed. In this romantic drama, a man and a woman who were in love for a long time but broke up coldly meet up by chance and take part in the high notes of hope and low notes of regret in this romance paired with music. It is anticipated that it will depict a genuine romance that anyone who has been in love can identify with, from passionate feelings and happy memories to resentment and regret following a breakup.

Noh Sang Hyun and Geum Sae Rok’s roles:

Su Ho, Hyun Seo's (Geum Sae Rok's) ex-boyfriend from college, is played by Noh Sang Hyun. Through the drama Pachinko, he gained worldwide attention, and in Behind Every Star and Curtain Call, he once more displayed his varied acting skills. Above all else, given that it is a meeting between two actors who understand romance well, there are high expectations for the best chemistry and synergy. Geum Sae Rok plays Hyun Seo, a piano teacher who is passionate about music but is forced to give up her dream. She has appeared in the dramas Youth in May, The Fiery Priest and Mr. Temporary. By depicting genuine love in the drama The Interest of Love, which came to an end in February, touched everyone's heart. She will demonstrate a variety of skills in this drama with not only rich and emotional acting but also a pleasant, bright personality.

Soundtrack #2:

Additionally, Kim Hee Won, who has gained a lot of fans through dramas like The Crowned Clown, Vincenzo and Little Women is directing Soundtrack #2. This adds to the anticipation. In addition, Choi Jung Kyu, known for his interpretation and distinctive directing that evokes sympathy in reality even in unique subjects like The Devil Judge, Children Of Nobody and Flowers Of The Prison, joins the romance genre and takes on a new challenge.

