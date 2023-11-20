Soundtrack #2 Trailer 2 OUT: Geum Sae Rok and Noh Sang Hyun fire shots at each other as ex-lovers

Soundtrack #2 starring Geum Sae Rok and Noh Sang Hyun is all set to premiere this December. The first season of the series featured Han So Hee and Park Hyung Sik was a mellow feel-good romance. The second trailer for the upcoming drama was unveiled. Here is a breakdown.

Soundtrack #2: Noh Sang Hyun and Geum Sae Rok have a rocky start as they reunite

After the success of Han So Hee and Park Hyung Sik's Soundtrack #1, the drama is geared up to amaze the audience with a new season with a fresh cast. The vibe of the trailer is very different from what season 1 offered which was gentler. In Soundtrack #2, Noh Sang Hyun and Geum Sae Rok play ex-lovers who parted ways due to certain reasons. After years now, Noh Sang Hyun's character Soo Ho has become a well-known CEO of a big company. Geom Sae Rok's character Hyun Soo on the other hand has given up on her dreams and is working as a piano instructor.

As Soo Ho and Hyun Soo cross paths again, things are not as smooth. They argue and bicker with each other at all times. There is certainly bad blood between them from the past. Yet they find it hard to be away from each other.

More details about Soundtrack #2

Soundtrack #1 was released on Disney+ in March 2022. The 4 episode drama starred Han So Hee and Park Hyung Sik. The romance drama revolves around the story of two friends who start living together and slowly come closer to each other.

Geum Sae Rok, Noh Sang Hyun and Sohn Jeong Hyuck will be starring in the second season. This project is directed by Kim Hee Won. The director worked on the first season too, and will also joined by Choi Jung Kyu. The latest season is written by Jung Hee Sun.

The drama is about two university students who fell in love when they were a part of a band together. After graduation, the reality of life gets to them and they break up. Years later, their lives are totally different, their paths cross each other again. They have a bumpy restart but they can't deny the chemistry between them.

