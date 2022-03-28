Source Music & HYBE Labels’ new girl group with Miyawaki Sakura & Kim Chae Won reveals name

On March 25, a media outlet released a report that HYBE Labels and Source Music’s upcoming girl group will comprise six members in all: former IZ*ONE members Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Chae Won, former Produce 48 contestant Heo Yun Jin, two former Source Music trainees, and a sixth member, found personally by Source Music’s CEO in the Netherlands.

Earlier on the same day, on March 25 at midnight KST (March 24, 8:30 pm IST), Source Music started a countdown reading ‘IM FEARLESS’, set to end on March 28 at 12 am KST (March 27, 8:30 pm IST). When the countdown ended, Source Music officially announced the name of the upcoming girl group to be ‘LE SSERAFIM’, and also launched several official social media accounts.

Meanwhile, on March 21, a media outlet reported that the girl group was practising in preparation for their debut in May. To this, Source Music confirmed, “The first girl group created under HYBE Labels with Kim Chae Won and Miyawaki Sakura is preparing with an aim to debut in May.” The agency further said, “Their debut schedule will be announced once it is confirmed.”

Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Chae Won first debuted together as part of the project girl group IZ*ONE, formed through Mnet’s survival program, ‘Produce 48’. IZ*ONE disbanded after their special contract ended in April 2021, following which, it was announced on March 14 that both the former girl group members had signed exclusive contracts with HYBE Labels’ subsidiary Source Music.

