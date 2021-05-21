Source Music releases statement regarding GFRIEND members’ SNS accounts, refunds & more

As GFRIEND’s imminent disbandment comes close, Source Music shares more information regarding them. Read them all here.

Earlier this week, the news of GFRIEND ending their contract and disbanding shocked the entire music industry, even the people who weren’t a fan of the group. First, the news of a failed contract renewal hit the audience, which made fans hope they “pull a GOT7”. The speculations ended when on May 19, the members took to Weverse and uploaded handwritten letters, expressing their gratitude and confirming the end of GFRIEND.

It was disheartening for fans as they were excited as GFRIEND was reportedly on the brink of making a comeback in June. It was later noticed by them, during the week, that all the posts related to the upcoming events of the group were deleted from their social media accounts. Finally today, Source Music released a statement addressing those issues and the suddenness of the disbandment.

Read the official statement below:

"Hello. This is Source Music.

First and foremost, please allow us to express our regret for causing concern to all fans with the sudden announcement of the conclusion of artist contract.

We would like to once again thank all fans who have expressed their boundless love for GFRIEND.

We are aware of the concerns as well as requests being made by fans regarding plans for the management of GFRIEND content following the conclusion of our company’s exclusive artist contract. We are striving to ensure that we can address these concerns as best as we can. While there has not been sufficient time following the decision to finalize all details regarding these issues, we would like to provide an overview of what has been decided in order to assist you in continuing your experience with GFRIEND content and services.

1. All existing GFRIEND social media will continue to be maintained.

The official GFRIEND social media, fan cafe and GFRIEND Weverse will remain open with the existing content available for access. However, some functions including writing new postings will be suspended after a certain period of time. As functions and services vary by channel and community, please refer to more detailed notices that will become available. You will be able to access this content in the future whenever you wish to recall your fond memories with GFRIEND.

2. Refunds will be provided for the remaining period in your BUDDY Membership.

If your GFRIEND BUDDY Membership is currently valid, a refund can be provided as per Weverse Membership refund guidelines. However, it may take some time before you receive your refund as we are still preparing detailed measures. We ask for your understanding, and we will provide detailed instructions for your refund process as soon as possible.

3. Refunds will be provided to those selected for the 回:LABYRINTH fan sign event.

The 回:LABYRINTH fan sign event, which had been postponed due to the spread of COVID-19, has been cancelled. Refunds will be provided to those selected for the fan sign event according to a separate set of criteria. The event organizer (Kakao Entertainment) will contact those selected for the event individually regarding the process, and we will work together with the organizers to ensure everyone can be contacted in a timely manner. Please contact the event organizer (Record Distribution Team : 02-2280-7890) if you have any additional questions. We would like to once again apologize to everyone who has waited patiently for the fan sign event.

Other GFRIEND IP-related services such as HYBE INSIGHT and 《SuperStar GFRIEND》 will continue until they are brought to a conclusion according to separate schedules. These schedules will be made available from each service provider. Please refer to announcements from related websites and social media channels.

We are acutely aware of the distress and confusion that this sudden news has caused to many. Both the artists and the company worked until the very final moments of our discussions to give you the news you waited for, and we are deeply regretful that we were not able to bring you the results you hoped for.

GFRIEND pioneered a new generation of girl group music with a wide range of concepts, performances and songs, and were loved by all fans who witnessed their growth as artists. GFRIEND shone brightest as artists and as a team when they were together as GFRIEND. We ask that you continue to give them your love and support as each member begins to take the first steps of their new journeys.

Our company will continue to support the members to ensure that their first steps are filled with hope, and we will continue to be on their side for their future endeavours. We will strive to ensure that all fans can remember GFRIEND and remain by their side for as long as we possibly can.

Please allow us to express our sincerest gratitude."

All the six members have now embarked on a solo journey and we wish them all the very best for it.

The members’ contracts will end on May 22, 2021.

For more updates in the Korean entertainment industry, stay tuned with Pinkvilla’s Hallyutalk.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×