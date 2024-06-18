South Korea likely to host Asian rendition of Grammy Awards; Seoul, Incheon and Hanam considered as venues; Reports

Reportedly, South Korea is poised to potentially host an Asian version of the Grammy Awards, signaling a significant cultural and musical milestone. With discussions underway and Seoul, Incheon, and Hanam in consideration as venues, the move underscores the Recording Academy's strategic interest in expanding into Asian markets.

Asian Grammy Awards likely to be held in South Korea

According to a report from The Korea Times, South Korea is emerging as a potential host for an Asian version of the Grammy Awards, a prestigious accolade celebrating excellence in the music industry worldwide. Sources familiar with the matter revealed that the Recording Academy, renowned for organizing the Grammy Awards, is deliberating between Korea and Japan as the venue for this anticipated event.

Recording Academy President Panos Panay and CEO Harvey Mason Jr. recently visited South Korea, engaging in discussions with key figures from the music and technology sectors, as well as municipal authorities. The cities under consideration for hosting the Asian Grammys include Seoul, Incheon, and Hanam in Gyeonggi Province, highlighting South Korea's burgeoning reputation as a hub for entertainment and technology innovation.

During their visit, Panay and Mason reportedly met with influential entities such as K-pop powerhouse companies HYBE and YG Entertainment, entertainment giants Kakao Entertainment and CJ ENM, and leading tech firms Naver and KT. These meetings aimed to explore potential collaborations and the feasibility of hosting such a significant international event in Korea.

The prospect of hosting the Asian Grammy in Korea has garnered enthusiastic responses from industry insiders. Harvey Mason Jr., in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, expressed the Recording Academy's global ambitions, emphasizing their efforts to engage with diverse music ecosystems worldwide.

As deliberations continue, all eyes are on whether South Korea will indeed become the inaugural host of the Asian Grammy Awards, marking a significant milestone in the region's music history and further solidifying its position in the global entertainment landscape.

BTS are the only K-pop boy group to earn a Grammy nomination

BTS, the trailblazing K-pop sensation, has made a significant impact on the Grammy Awards. They debuted in 2019, presenting an award and hinting at future collaborations. In 2020, they performed Seoul Town Road with Lil Nas X.

They made history in 2021 as the first K-pop group nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and performed Dynamite. Their 2022 Butter performance showcased their versatility. In 2023, they received three nominations, including Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, but did not attend the ceremony.

