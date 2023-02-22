South Korea rules in favour of same-sex couple wanting health insurance coverage for non-earning partner

On February 21, the Seoul High Court made a ruling supporting same-sex rights in South Korea for the first time. It successfully overturned the decision of a lower court which failed to recognise homosexuals as the rightful partners covered under the national health insurance benefits.

So Sung Wook and Kim Yong Min are a gay couple residing in South Korea. According to the country’s national insurance policies, a non-earning spouse is exempted from making contributions to the national health insurance if their partner has a source of income and is paying for the insurance. According to the earlier policy, So Sung Wook and Kim Yong Min had to pay for their coverage separately which the two challenged in a petition. This first began when the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) found that So Sung Wook was registered as a dependent under his husband Kim Young Min, the policyholder. Realising that the couple was of the same-sex type, payments were imposed on So Sung Wook, which the couple found discriminatory, giving rise to the petition in the form of an administrative complaint filed in February 2021. A lower court denied it in January 2022 saying that marriage is a union observed between a man and a woman, a decision which the couple further appealed.

Seoul High Court’s ruling

However, on February 21, the two celebrated alongside many others as the Seoul High Court recognised same-sex partners as dependent if one of them was without an income and would in turn not have to contribute to the national health insurance. While this landmark ruling does not legally identify same-sex marriage in the eyes of the high court, it is indeed a step in the right direction. So Sung Wook and Kim Yong Min are said to have celebrated this win by tearing up papers with ‘discrimination’ written on them as they stood content and announced how ‘love wins’ once again.

The Seoul High Court reportedly said that as the two individuals who are male declared their relationship in front of their families and friends recognising them as loving partners, the couple is not different from a married couple with a male and a female counterpart. Moreover, it has reportedly ordered the national health service to pay for the attorney fees of the two, further revoking any payments demanded from the non-earning partner.