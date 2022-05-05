South Korea’s Children’s Day: BTS’ RM, TWICE, Yeo Jin Goo & more reminisce their childhood on Instagram

Children's Day is a national public holiday in South Korea that is observed every year on 5 May. It reflects the high value that families in Korea place on children and the fact that they are the future leaders of the country. On this day, many of our favourite stars took to Instagram to upload adorable childhood pictures or to just celebrate the day so let’s take a look:-

BTS’ RM & J-Hope

BTS’ RM was first to wish his fans on this day with cute selfie J-Hope, on the other hand, used the opportunity to share his childhood pic as well as a recent pic to show how much our hobi sunshine has grown and seeing it, we feel as if he has not changed at all!

The members recreated their cute childhood pictures, adding their own fashionable spin to it and love every single one! The pigtails, pouts and innocent smiles made us fall in love with them all over again!

Stray Kids uploaded the childhood photos of the ‘maknae’ line and we love every single one! From I.N’s smile not changing at a young age to today to Felix’s signature soft look- Stray Kids shared a few more cute moments of their lives and we love it. Changbin also posted a selfie wishing everyone on this amazing occasion.

Woo Do Hwan

The man who is known for his handsome and cold characters in ‘King: The Eternal Monarch’ and ‘Tempted’, made fans go ‘aww’ at his baby pics! His signature look and smile stands out even as a baby.

Yeo Jin Goo

The handsome actor joined the trend by showing a small version of him enjoying ice-cream, back in 2009. Little Yeo Jin Goo cute style and hair made him look even more adorable

THE BOYZ’s Q

This has got to be Q’s most adorable pic! Already known to be a cute member of the group, his baby pic shows that Q or Changmin has always been a cutie! The gummy smile and chubby cheeks are truly the best.

Park Bo Young

Park Bo Young spent the special day with her nephew as they celebrated by having fun. The seesaw picture with the small one is truly the cutest thing one will see today!

A.C.E

The popular group showered the fans with their baby pictures as they display their true personalities even during their childhood, which shows how they haven’t changed over the years, making us love them more.

ONEUS’ Hwanwoong, Leedo, Keonhee & Ravn

ONEUS’ members look absolutely adorable in the pictures!

ASTRO’s Moonbin

Moonbin flashes his signature smile in the baby pic to celebrate Children’s Day and we are here for it!

EXO’s Chanyeol

EXO’s Chanyeol took the most different way to celebrate Children’s day, by uploading pictures of his cute dog. The little puppy looks extremely adorable, too much for our poor hearts!

SEVENTEEN’s DK

SEVENTEEN’s adorable vocalist posted his baby pics on Twitter and the adorable toothy smile and cute gestures has us smiling so hard

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Soobin

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s diligent leader looks absolutely adorable as the chubby toddler at work in the sweet video shared on their Twitter and we love every single of it.

ALSO READ: Guess the songs to be included in BTS’ new album ‘Proof’ & we’ll reveal if the group agrees with your choice

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Which other artist/actors celebrated Children’s Day? Let us know in the comments below.