South Korea’s Parents Day: 4 K-Drama parents that touched the hearts featuring 18 Again & more

May 8 is considered Parents' Day in South Korea. It is the day for children to show filial piety towards their parents. In every family, children give their parents flowers and meaningful gifts, no matter how big or small, to express their love. It is still said that the value of the gift is not as important as the gift given, as the giver's heart is embedded in it.

Many K-Dramas have some amazing parents that touched our hearts with their gestures and sweet talks so let’s take a look:-

Jung Da Jung (Kim Ha Neul) and Hong Dae Young (Yoon Sang Hyun) may have been broken up but the love for their children knows no bounds. Even the younger version of Hong Da Young, played by Lee Do Hyun. The young man tried his best to do everything for his children, from the beginning. He was able to see his children in a new perspective and help them move on in life.

Reply 1988

The OG (original) parents of K-Drama, Sung Dong Il & Lee Il Hwa, take the cake for being the hard working parents that constantly learn from their mistakes. They showed how realistic parents were as they made mistakes but did everything to love their children. Sung Dong Il was a fraud and security specialist at a bank, Dong Il fell into debt after lending money to a friend who never paid it back. He struggles to provide for his family as he wants to while paying off the debt, but does his best to give everything he can to his children. He and his wife, Il Hwa, argue but love each other very deeply. Il Hwa is a kind woman who spends much of her time with the other moms and caring for her family. She worries about her children and husband and shows much of her care by cooking massive quantities of food to share with her family and the neighbourhood.

Baek Hee Sung (Lee Joon Gi) and Cha Ji Won (Moon Chae Won) are a loving couple with a beautiful daughter who adores her parents. Even though they carry a lot of secrets, they never let it affect their relationship with the child. They always did everything together, allowing the kid to understand the true meaning of love.

Father is Strange

Byun Han Su/ Lee Yoon Seok is the owner of Father's Snack Bar and the patriarch of the family and Na Young Pil is Lee Yoon Seok's wife and the matriarch of the family. She helps Yoon Seok with the snack bar while raising her four children. They are known to be very protective of their family and go to great lengths to ensure that their children never learn of their father's true identity.

Which K-Drama parents did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.